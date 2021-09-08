- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
They’re out there in plain sight — teachers, data analysts, bank tellers, students, psychologists, dance instructors, podcast hosts, baristas, digital marketing managers. They’ve united in recent months and even years over the internet, and sometimes in packs outside a Los Angeles court buil…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The hallucinatory horror-thriller "Last Night in Soho" will plunge audiences into a dazzling re-creation of mid-'60s London. And while Edgar Wright's film is led by rising stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, it's the pivotal supporting turns from Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham and t…
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — The day after the Telluride Film Festival's world premiere of his new film "King Richard," which chronicles the improbable rise of Venus and Serena Williams to tennis greatness, director Reinaldo Marcus Green had the glow of a man who'd just won a Grand Slam tournament mat…
Glenn Whipp: What the Telluride Film Festival means for Oscar predictions — and the future of movies
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Here's a question: When you think about the future, what do you imagine?
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Colm Tóibín's retelling of the life of Thomas Mann is infused with the larger issues of the 20th century.
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Native writer Joy Harjo retells her most important stories.
Dawn Turner, author of ‘Three Girls From Bronzeville,’ visits her neighborhood and remembers what lives went down what paths — or jumped off The Ledge
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Dawn Turner describes the Bronzeville of the 1970s as neither here nor there, as an electric, crumbling nexus, that rare Chicago neighborhood where circumstance and destiny could go either way. She grew up here, in this “cradle” of the Great Migration, once the home of both Ida B. …
Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwillin…
- Connie Ogle - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A French teenager rises to become the formidable prioress of an English convent.
- Malcom Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: The author of "Normal People" returns with another perceptive novel about relationships.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Not much happens in R.C. Sherriff's "The Fortnight in September," and that quietness is part of the novel's immense charm.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A Pulitzer Prize winner returns with a robust if uneven novel that encapsulates the American Century.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When author María Amparo Escandón moved to New York from Los Angeles in 2014, she'd often hear New Yorkers claim L.A. has no weather.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The box office success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian lead, is a welcome boost to theater owners still contending with the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the motion picture industry.
Blues dynamo 'Kingfish' Ingram, 22, made his White House debut at 14: 'A standout point in time for me!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
At just 22, electrifying Mississippi guitar and vocal sensation Christone "Kingfish" Ingram may very well be the next blues superstar in the making — and, quite likely, the first to get a major boost from YouTube, Spotify and Instagram.
‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ review: Show depicts the saga between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky but it feels like a dodge
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Four years ago, Ryan Murphy optioned the rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s nonfiction book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal that Nearly Brought Down a President.”
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition Tuesday to end Britney’s conservatorship.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
“The Grief We Gave Our Mother" by Matthew Fowler (Signature Sounds)
20 years after losing her husband in 9/11 attacks, actress and singer LaChanze says she’s finally ready to ‘grieve privately’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — LaChanze is ready for a respite.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
-
“In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish (Knopf)
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
-
“star-crossed,” Kacey Musgraves (Interscope Records/UMG Nashville)