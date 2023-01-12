Mutts

‘Abbott Elementary’ is coming back for a third season

  • Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Fresh off a victorious night at the Golden Globes, Quinta Brunson announced that her beloved Philadelphia sitcom "Abbott Elementary" has been renewed for a third season. She tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter
Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Milo Ventimiglia is leaving behind his beloved TV dad character, Jack Pearson, on “This is Us.” Next up? A stylish grifter in the upcoming series, “The Company You Keep.” Ventimiglia is an executive producer on the series. While he was happy to discard his mustache and high-waisted pants, he hasn't completely left “This is Us” behind though. He says he hired roughly 90% of the crew from the NBC drama for the new ABC show, which is a remake of Korean drama “My Fellow Citizens.” “The Company You Keep” debuts Feb. 19 on ABC.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

English guitar legend Jeff Beck, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has died at the age of 78. The cause appears to have been a sudden case of bacterial meningitis.

Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

  • AP

No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for his tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies,. That's a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million. Sales for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions. “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal account the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.

Judge blocks Detroit museum officials from concealing Van Gogh in international fight

  • Robert Snell - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on …

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, Jeff Beck has died. He was 78. His representatives said in a statement Wednesday that Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Beck influenced generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player. Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.

Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting

  • By ED WHITE - Associated Press

A judge has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. The order comes in response to a lawsuit by the painting's owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years. The painting is titled “The Novel Reader” or “The Reading Lady.” It's part of a rare van Gogh exhibit, which ends Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Brokerarte Capital Partners and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million. But the lawsuit says a “third party” took possession of the art. A judge has barred the museum from moving it. A court hearing is set for Jan. 19. It could be worth more than $5 million.

Review: Gerard Butler keeps 'Plane' grounded
Review: Gerard Butler keeps 'Plane' grounded

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

After “Airplane!” “Airport,” “Up in the Air,” “Flight,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “Non-Stop” and “The Terminal,” we have finally arrived, like weary passengers reaching an unexotic destination, at “Plane.” The Gerard Butler thriller, straight and to the point, has dispensed with anything too complicated in its title. We can, no doubt, look forward to future installments like “Bus,” “Automobile” and, if we’re lucky, “Boat.” But if “Plane,” seems, well, kind of plain, it effectively reflects the ethos of Jean-François Richet’s straightforward and serviceable action flick, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Man fly plane. Plane go down. Man (maybe) fly plane again.

Dr. Dre, Missy, Lil Wayne to be honored at pre-Grammy event
Dr. Dre, Missy, Lil Wayne to be honored at pre-Grammy event

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne will be honored at the Recording Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective event during Grammy week next month. The academy announced Wednesday that the three Grammy winners and executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Global Impact Award for their personal achievements in the music industry. The event will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Black Music Collective is a group created in 2020 of prominent music industry leaders. The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 5.

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

  • By TOM KRISHER - AP Auto Writer

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is expressing concern about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. Jennifer Homendy raised the issue in a speech Wednesday in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds, with a battery pack that alone weighs 2,900 pounds — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stem from the outsize weight of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.