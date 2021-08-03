The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — With laughter and tears, songs and stories, friends and family of Biz Markie celebrated his life and legacy at a funeral Monday, remembering the rapper as larger than life and full of love.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival.
NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
DaBaby is continuing to reap the consequences of his homophobic outburst as yet another major music festival has removed the scorned rapper from its lineup.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Start the countdown. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022.
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
GEORGE, Wash. — A giant mass of star spangled bikini tops and sweaty dude backs globbed toward the gates. "Go Cougs!" chants broke out for no apparent reason. Inside, thousands of people traipsed across the Gorge Amphitheatre's familiarly dusty fields, braving blisters and unrelenting heat t…
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Monday granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery.
- Roger Vincent Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The giant white elephants at tourist magnet Hollywood & Highland are being quietly removed as new owners update the famous shopping center where the annual Academy Awards are held and shed references to the movie industry's past — features that revive memories of racism and…
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Unprompted, actor Matt Damon decided to tell
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By DONNA EDWARDS Associated Press
-
“Palm Beach,” by Mary Adkins (HarperCollins)
- Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Nineteen people were arrested at the four-day Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago's Grant Park, according to figures the city released Monday morning.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, the veteran comedian and actor announced Monday morning on social media.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Showtime is renewing its Chicago-set drama “The Chi” for a fifth season. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Season 4 finale aired Sunday.
MTV celebrates 40th birthday with new Moon Person as Daily News reflects on top music videos of the era
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Music lovers have been saying “I want my MTV” for four decades now.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has “passed away suddenly” while filming a movie in Idaho.
- By ROB MERRILL Associated Press
-
“Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
-
“Afterparties,” by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco)
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Midway through "Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro," the titular thief laments on the magical feats he'd be able to accomplish if only a certain someone would believe in him.
- By The Associated Press
-
Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Governors Ball is throwing out DaBaby with the bath water.