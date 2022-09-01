In the classic format of an adult, R-rated rom-com, Billy Eichner's coming film “Bros” depicts an uncommonly honest and insightful portrait of life as a single gay man. Like Eichner's “Billy on the Street,” it’s frequently laugh-out-loud funny and packed with keen observations about Hollywood — a Hollywood where, until now, a film like “Bros” was essentially an impossibility. “Bros” is the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and the first studio film of any genre both written by and starring an openly gay man. The cast is almost entirely LGBTQ. It's one of the standout films of this fall movie season, opening Sept. 30.