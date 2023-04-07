- AP
Coolio, the rapper best known for hits in the 1990s including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio's cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system. Posey also confirmed that investigators determined Coolio's severe asthma and cigarette use played a role in his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Coolio's death as accidental and cited cardiomyopathy as a “significant condition.” Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Thanks to "Every Breath You Take," Diddy is paying Sting every day he wakes — generously.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not five months after revealing that she once tried to take her life, reality star Savannah Chrisley shared details about her yearslong mental health struggles that included a teenage suicide attempt.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mick Mars, lead guitarist of Motley Crue for 41 years, is suing the Grammy Award-nominated heavy metal band for trying to “gaslight” and oust him from the business.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The "Star Wars" universe just got even starrier.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz fumbled through his "Watch What Happens Live" interview Wednesday when pressed for details about the so-called "Scandoval" affair between his business partner and best friend Tom Sandoval and their co-star Raquel Leviss.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lance Reddick reportedly died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
The new Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a TV musical about the origin of the gang set before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy ever donned their own jackets. The 10-episode “Rise of the Pink Ladies” takes place four years prior to the events of the “Grease” movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. It features original music by Justin Tranter, a producer who has worked with recording artists including Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons and DNCE. Show creator Annabel Oakes says she hopes to create a “Grease” cinematic universe, much like the MCU, centered around Rydell High. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is now streaming.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Broadway actress Laura Benanti gave a performance Monday while having a miscarriage, she shared in an Instagram post.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — What if Cheryl Strayed had never written her bestselling book, "Wild," and remained in Minnesota where she continued to struggle with addiction on the cusp of turning 50?
- By The Associated Press
Conventionality belongs to yesterday: Hit-maker Justin Tranter puts their spin on the new 'Grease' prequel
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — To capture the sound of the 1950s, the creators of a new "Grease" prequel turned to one of the key figures of 2000s pop.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In my earliest memories of Princess Peach, she is less a video game character than an elusive goal.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys'
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Whitney Houston’s musical legacy continues to reach the upper echelons of the Billboard charts.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As a supermodel and actor who also publishes personal essays and hosts a biweekly podcast, Emily Ratajkowski is known for being outspoken.
- AP
King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. The palace says Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives. Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade. Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned May 6.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Michelle Deal-Zimmerman - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore is bringing that uptown funk to Pimlico for this year’s Preakness 148 celebration.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It started as a title that was meant to be an April Fools' joke: "The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog." The team behind the funny idea had a hook, but did they have a game?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It looks like Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood after last year's turbulent defamation trail against ex-wife Amber Heard will begin in France.