- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in Florence, are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family’s legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
He proposes. She upchucks. Not a very auspicious start to a beautiful engagement. Indeed, the vomit is the beginning of the end for Doug (William Jackson Harper) and Lori (Aya Cash), but it’s only just the beginning of “We Broke Up,” a sweet, sad, little story of love lost, and transformed. …
NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction authors Steven Dunn and Tope Falarin and dramatists Jordan E. Cooper and Sylvia Khoury are among this year's winners of the Whiting Awards, honors with a cash prize of $50,000 that are presented to each of 10 emerging writers.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo says she won’t return to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” once it reopens, saying she's frustrated by the Broadway industry and especially the silence in the wake of revelations about the behavior of producer Scott Rudin.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An artist and officials in Columbus are pleading for the return of a statue they fear may be sold for scrap.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
The barnyard setting of “Gunda” could hardly be more familiar, but in Russian director Victor Kossakovsky's documentary, a pigsty is rendered an almost alien landscape.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Bachelor's" Colton Underwood revealed that he's gay in an emotional interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. And compared with the franchise's past handling of the subject of gay romance, it was a major step forward.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Like, we didn't kill him. He's still alive!"
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
The February documentary “Framing Britney Spears” garnered the attention of fans of the 39-year-old pop star but left many of them concerned about her well-being as new details regarding her personal life were revealed.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Morgan Wallen peeked out from Cancellation Land on Tuesday with an update on where his head’s at after his recent behavior and a racist slur effectively got him banned from country music.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hip-hop legends Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas endorsed banker Ray McGuire for New York City mayor on Wednesday, throwing their star power behind a candidate who has yet to break through in a crowded Democratic primary field.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Monday. Ugh. The very word emits a chill. Monday means back to school, or work. Nose to the grindstone. Party’s over.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right down to its production design, the Oscars have not always felt like the most welcoming place for the disabled.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (Lava/Republic)
Daniel Dae Kim spoke up to ‘Lost’ producers about Asian stereotypes, and wasn’t supposed to survive past first season
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Daniel Dae Kim is revealing little known nuggets about the breakthrough role that put him on the map.
TikToker Justine Paradise says YouTube star Jake Paul sexually assaulted her, Paul calls it ‘100% false’
- Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News (TNS)
TikTok star Justine Paradise said that YouTube sensation Jake Paul forced her to perform oral sex in 2019 without her consent. Paul said Paradise’s allegations were “100% false.”
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Hank Azaria wants to apologize for this portrayal of an Indian character on “The Simpsons.”
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News President Susan Zirinsky is stepping down after two years on the job, making it the second of the three broadcast news divisions to lose its leader in the past couple of months.
MILAN (AP) — A Swiss-Italian television host apologized Wednesday for mimicking Asians on a satirical TV program after her actions drew protests on social media.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The applause for "Artpop" lives on, reassuring what some of Lady Gaga's fans already knew about the divisive and overlooked album: It was ahead of its time.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is “proud to be gay.”