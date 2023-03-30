- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
The closely watched trial over a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired optometrist suing her for the injuries he sustained is expected to draw to a close, when attorneys give closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury. Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing Paltrow, claiming she skied out of control and crashed into him, leaving him with four broken ribs and a concussion with symptoms that have lasted years beyond the collision. Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys came close to wrapping up their case on Wednesday by relying on more experts to mount their defense on the seventh day of trial. The jury could get the case Thursday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Old Dominion is postponing several shows on their No Bad Vibes tour because lead singer-guitarist Matthew Ramsey was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
- Katelyn Newberg - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday declined to dismiss Nick Carter’s claim that a woman who accused him of sexual assault had defamed him.
- AP
Actor Melissa Joan Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. Hart said she and her husband were headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. She said they "helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”
- AP
Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal “Rust” film set shooting. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the appointments of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Wednesday. The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned earlier in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor, who also faces manslaughter charges, have pleaded not guilty. A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi has some sad-ish news for fans of the popular young-adult series.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By SAM METZ and ANNA FURMAN - Associated Press
- AP
Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World say their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting Wednesday that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over Disney World’s 27,000 acres. The supervisors were appointed to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney’s government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
- PR Newswire
Rising UFC Star Gives An Exclusive Interview About Life In And Out Of The Cage
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Woke," a term singer Erykah Badu reinvigorated in the late aughts on the track "Master Teacher," has since taken on "a life of its own," and she believes it has become a put-down for Black people.
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press
This summer's Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans will commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap innovator Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop pioneers, while Hill will mark the 25th anniversary of her five-time Grammy-winning album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The event also will laud Dupri, a Grammy award-winning producer and founder of the So So Def record label, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Also headlining is three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose work includes “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.” The four-day festival runs June 30 to July 3.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 11 years of marriage, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Rochelle Deanna McLean have mutually decided to separate, according to reports.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
The king of the legal thriller is coming back — and he’s bringing a fan favorite with him.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kelly Ripa is coming clean about her “tough” start as Regis Philbin’s co-host on the nationally syndicated morning talk show “Live.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeremy Renner is ready to talk about the snowplow accident that landed him in the hospital with severe injuries earlier this year.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Melissa Joan Hart struggled to contain her emotions as she opened up about how she helped kindergartners escape a shooting inside their Christian school.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Teyana Taylor is an Atlantan with many talents.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Academy of Country Music has tapped two titans of the genre, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, to host this year's ACM Awards.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chanel West Coast, a longtime co-host of MTV's "Ridiculousness," has left the comedy series to executive produce, create and star in her own shows, the TV personality announced this week.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jonelle Procope, the departing CEO/president of the Apollo Theater, will have a new performance space named in her honor.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 children by six different women, has opened up about how he supports his expanding family.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Justine Bateman doesn't care if you think she looks old.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jeremy Renner remembers all of the pain he experienced after being critically injured by his snowplow three months ago, he said in an emotional first interview since the accident.