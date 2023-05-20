- By TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer
Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.
- AP
Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director. Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Renner has progressed even further in his recovery, months after he was severely injured in a snowplow accident in January.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Guess who just got an actual jury summons? America's model juror, Ronald Gladden.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jane Fonda has got a story for you, kid. The Hollywood icon is known for her candor with juicy anecdotes and sordid stories alike, and she offered up both this week.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ireland Baldwin introduced her newborn daughter, Holland, to the world this week.
- By COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press
Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour Friday of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn during performances. Originally called The Domingoes, the group was formed in 1954 just north of Detroit in Ferndale. In 1964, The Spinners joined Motown Records. Their first big hit for Motown was “It’s A Shame” in 1970. The group would later sign with Atlantic Records and turn out a string of hits that included “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You” and “The Rubberband Man.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pathetic? Not Melissa McCarthy.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Smiths were one of the most distinctive, tempestuous rock bands of the 1980s, and bassist Andy Rourke was an important part of holding it together while he could. In a band with a frontman and guitarist — Morrissey and Johnny Marr — often at each other's throats, Rourke's melodic, lively…
- AP
Jim Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, civil rights advocate and actor, has died at 87.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — Harrison Ford is not an "80 is the new 40" kind of guy. He's very aware that he is old, and he has no problem with everyone else being aware of it as well. In fact, his decision to dust off the ol' fedora and resurrect his most famous character in "Indiana Jones and the Dial…
- AP
Best-selling novelist James Patterson is teaming up with investigative journalist Vicky Ward on a book about the 2022 killing of four University of Idaho students. Little, Brown and Company announced Friday that Patterson and Ward will “draw from dozens of exclusive interviews, extensive on-the-ground reporting, copious court transcripts” and their own planned attendance at the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger, who was indicated this week by a grand jury in Boise. Kohberger is accused of killing Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, near the University of Idaho campus.
- AP
In response to a new round of U.S. sanctions, Russia has announced that has banned 500 Americans from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama and comedian Stephen Colbert. The list released Friday by the Foreign Ministry doesn't specify complaints against each individual. But the ministry says the offenses included spreading Russophobia, supplying Ukraine with arms, and officials “who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storm of the Capitol.’” The ban includes 45 members of the U.S. House, Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, and two former ambassadors to Russia. The ministry says it denied a U.S. request for consular access to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
- AP
No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September. The hotel in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay. The company says its “premium, boutique experience” gave it the the chance to try new things on a smaller scale and that it will take what it's learned to “create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — During a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles, Ludacris sat at his dining room table, appreciating the view from his Hollywood Hills home.
- AP
An Italian composer has been commissioned by Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opera to write a new opera based on Umberto Eco’s most famous novel, “The Name of the Rose." La Scala announced Friday that the world premiere would be at the Milan opera house on April 27, 2025. La Scala’s general manager Dominique Meyer called the new commission “a very important opera.” “The Name of the Rose” was Eco’s debut novel, a medieval thriller set in a monastery. It catapulted him to international celebrity and was made into a 1986 film. Eco died at home in Milan in 2016.
- Justin Chang and Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiered Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang and culture critic Mary McNamara were there, walking the red carpet, watching Harrison Ford tear up as he accepted an unexpected honora…
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
With a load of family love and cooperation, the documentary “It Ain’t Over” celebrates the accomplishments of St. Louis-born, New York Yankees-bred Lawrence “Yogi” Berra (1925-2015), whose talent for phrasemaking and so-called Yogi-isms had a nagging tendency to outshine his slugging and cat…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night since early February, D.J. Nash, the creator and showrunner of ABC's "A Million Little Things," regularly tapped out scads of Twitter posts to his more than 14,000 followers, live-tweeting during new episodes of the tear-jerker drama. The series was in its…
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 5/22/2023