- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Robert De Niro reprises his scary dad role in “About My Father,” a big sloppy Italian American kiss about family, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco co-wrote and stars in a movie filled with stereotypes — working-class Italians on one side, WASPs on the other. But we've seen De Niro as the gruff, disapproving future father-in-law, most notably in the “Meet the Parents” movies. “About My Father” brings out this revered Oscar-winner for a sloppy reprise in a consistently unfunny rom-com that you get the feeling might not exist if he didn’t lend his deadpan glower. The PG-13 film is in theaters Friday.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
Fans of Tina Turner are paying their respects to the singer and actress at a Tennessee museum located near her childhood home. Turner died Tuesday at age 83. Visitors of the Tina Turner Museum at the Flagg Grove School at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center remembered her Wednesday as an influential, strong and talented person and performer. The museum is on the grounds of the center in Brownsville, not far from the small town of Nutbush, where Turner attended the one-room Flagg Grove School as a child. The school was moved to the center, and it opened as a museum in 2014.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Destination cruise shows are among the fashion world's most ambitious, winging the fashion crowd to some of the planet's most scenic locations. As with real-life getaways, sometimes the weather does not cooperate. So it was with Nicholas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise show Wednesday. Originally envisioned against a golden sunset on Italy's Lago Maggiorie, it instead moved inside the 17th century Borromeo Palace due to incessant, unseasonal rain. In the end, the inclement weather only accented the vision of Louis Vuitton's creative force for more than a decade, emphasizing Renaissance detailing seen in oil paintings in the halls reflected on contemporary silhouettes. The A-list crowd included Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connolly and Emma Stone.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tabloids are reporting that Tom Hanks appeared to become "uncharacteristically frustrated" and "miffed" at the Cannes Film Festival — and Rita Wilson Cannes not even.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chas Newby, an English rock bassist and brief member of the Beatles in the early 1960s, died this week at 81.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The world is reeling from the loss of music legend Tina Turner, who died after a long illness in her home near Zurich on Tuesday. She was 83.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ariana Madix, caught in the messiness of "Scandoval," recently packed up her belongings and moved out of the house she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval — or did she?
- AP
From Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger to NBA legend to Magic Johnson, many paid tribute to music superstar Tina Turner following her death on Wednesday. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It" singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Jagger says he's saddened after hearing about the passing of his friend Turner, who he performed with in 1985. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter with him Turner calling the singer one of his favorite artists of all time. Erykah Badu said Turner was a “cultural icon,” while Alicia Keys viewed her as a warrior.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
If I didn’t like Nicole Holofcener’s latest film, would you tell her? It wouldn’t be so odd for a critic to give an unvarnished opinion. But what about a sibling? Or a spouse? If they didn’t care for Holofcener’s movie, what’s more important: Being honest or making a loved one feel good about themselves? That’s the rich vein that Holofcener, a master of nagging neuroses, mines so expertly in “You Hurt My Feelings” – a film that AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review says he adores. For Holofcener, something as commonplace as little white lies between a married couple is just as fertile as time travel is to Christopher Nolan.
- Justin Chang and Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — As the 76th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close, Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang and culture critic Mary McNamara got together to discuss their highlights (and lowlights) from this year’s event.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
If Disney insists on regurgitating its classics, at least we can hope future retreads such as "Lilo and Stitch" do it as effectively as "The Little Mermaid" does.
Oprah says Fantasia’s own trauma from abuse was healed by ‘The Color Purple,’ calls film ‘a revival for joy’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey is singing the praises of Fantasia Barrino, one of the stars of the upcoming movie musical “The Color Purple” — a new take on the Broadway hit based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warning: This story contains spoilers about Warner Bros. and DC's "The Flash" movie.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tina Turner, the yowling powerhouse who helped pioneer a high-octane brand of R&B as half of the incendiary Ike & Tina Turner duo and belted out soul-rock gems such as "Proud Mary," "River Deep, Mountain High" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died at 83.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Several of Harlem’s hometown heroes will take part in the upcoming event inspired by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
More than a decade has passed since the last Matchbox Twenty album and fans may have been forgiven for thinking it was the end of the line. That’s what Matchbox Twenty was thinking, too. So fans can thank guitarist-keyboardist Kyle Cook for “Where the Light Goes,” the band’s 12-track return with new music since 2012, out this Friday. Cook floated the idea of giving fans who had waited through the pandemic a full album of fresh tunes. The reunited Matchbox Twenty has also lost some of the internal spikiness of the past, adding a more collaborative feel. Frontman Rob Thomas says, “Nobody’s precious anymore and nobody is quick to anger anymore."
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
Look at James Hong, you will likely see the busiest 90-something in show biz. The last year for him has been a wild ride, from receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to hitting every award show for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Viewers will soon be able to hear him in the animated prequel series, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” drops Tuesday on MAX. He pops up in an episode of the new Disney+ show, “American Born Chinese,” which premieres Wednesday. It’s as if the universe is trying to make up for all the racial discrimination the 94-year-old Asian American icon endured over the years.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The streaming service Max may only be hours into its rollout, but it’s already under fire by Hollywood’s top guilds for the way it credits writers and directors. Instead of individually listing writers, directors and producers, the new Max format had lumped them all together. By Wednesday afternoon, the presidents of the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West had issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning the “creator” credit. Warner Bros. Discovery responded with a statement saying it was an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and that it will be corrected, but no timeline for the change has been given.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While TV and film fans are figuring out how to navigate and download the new HBO interface, Max, the newly revamped platform has angered writers and directors.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Tom Johnston is dropping off the Doobie Brothers’ ongoing 50th anniversary tour while he addresses a problem with his back.
- By DEEPTI HAJELA - Associated Press
Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday. It came after the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The rapper's legal name is Willie Maxwell. He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell rose to prominence with his single “Trap Queen" in 2015.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — An 18-year-old from Sacramento has won the 23rd season of "The Voice," which bid farewell to longtime coach Blake Shelton during Tuesday's sentimental finale.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Our macho action movie auteurs are starting to reckon with the tragic situation in Afghanistan, which has fallen to the Taliban after the withdrawal of the United States in 2021. On the heels of “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” comes Ric Roman Waugh’s “Kandahar” starring Gerard Butler, a brutal …