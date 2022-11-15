The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan's prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year – which will honor music’s best composer. The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. This year’s announcement will be made on a livestream beginning at noon Eastern. The Grammy Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno suffered burn injuries in a car fire at his Burbank garage over the weekend.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — One month after leaving the Democratic Party, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is joining Fox News as a paid contributor.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Less than a week after its release, Santa Monica Studio’s “God of War Ragnarök” leads the 2022 Game Awards nominations with 10.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
-
Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Jurors decided on the additional, punitive damages after hearing testimony about Haggis’ finances. The same jury had already found that Haggis raped the woman and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York apartment on Jan. 31, 2013. He says they had a consensual encounter. The jury last week awarded her $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Violent J, one-half of Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse, is paying tribute to his late girlfriend Laney Chantal.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face Sunday when a car in his garage suddenly caught fire, according to a report.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Here's a tip for fans of the western-flavored drama "Yellowstone": If you spot Kelly Reilly at the airport or in a coffee shop, you don't have to worry that she will confront you. She has no desire to ruin your day.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has taken the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Newsom is the fourth of the women Weinstein is accused of assaulting to testify at his Los Angeles trial. The 48-year-old was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she says Weinstein raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel during what she thought was going to be a business meeting. Weinstein's attorney said during opening statements that she had consensual sex with the former movie mogul to try to get ahead in Hollywood.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It's 2022, for a little while yet, and Sylvester Stallone, 76, is starring in his first scripted television series, the likable crime comedy "Tulsa King," which premiered Sunday on Paramount+.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Think of Lauren Spencer-Smith as a one-stop shop for Gen Z's most pressing emotional needs.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Pink will be hitting the road in a big way with her "Summer Carnival 2023" stadium tour.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Harry Nilsson's melodic pop music endeared him to the Beatles and won him the admiration of everyone from Monty Python's Terry Gilliam to Carly Rae Jepsen. But ask someone on the street if they recognize the name, and they'll probably either respond with knowing reverence or a quizzical stare.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nick Cannon is taking on the role of dad once again.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Mayan Lopez’s co-star in her new NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. George’s previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were based on his real life, and so is “Lopez vs. Lopez.” After divorcing Mayan's mother, Ann, in 2012, Mayan says she and her dad didn’t have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic. During that time, Mayan would film a lot of TikTok videos with her dad and a producer noticed them and thought their story would make good TV.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Though it’s been 21 years since actors Jane Seymour and Joe Lando costarred on the drama series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” they’re back together and say it’s like they’ve never been away.
- AP
-
DaMarcus Beasley, the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox’s U.S. English-language World Cup coverage. Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, ’06, ’10 and ’14, retired as a player after the 2019 season. Former U.S. defender Jimmy Conrad and current LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan also will work as a digital host and analyst along with Melissa Ortiz, a former Colombian national team player.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
We might be able to expect a new release from Joni Mitchell soon in the wake of her surprise summer appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
John Aniston, a longtime star of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday at age 89, his daughter announced Monday.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — At Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, all eyes will be on an artist who won't be attending the ceremony: Bad Bunny.
‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25th anniversary on Broadway as original cast member breaks down its legacy
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Twenty-five years after “The Lion King” roared onto Broadway, its final original cast member feels nothing but pride.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, a dazzling list of talented acts that left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.”
- AP
-
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada. A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were placed on the list. The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”