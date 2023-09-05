Appreciation: Jimmy Buffett, in his own words: 'What I see at my shows might look like Sodom and Gomorrah'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday at 76 following a four-year battle with Merkel skin cancer, knew exactly what accounted for his decades of success.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Steve Harwell, the former frontman and a founding member of the rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the ska-fueled 1997’s “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer has expressed hope that the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence. They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan’s entertainment industry. The men say them have been ignored for decades by the company, Japanese society and mainstream media.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated sophomore album, LaKeith Stanfield starring in the eight-part horror fantasy series “The Changeling” and Disney's live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. The video game NBA 2K14 pays tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Moments,” which let players relive some of the most dramatic games of his career. And the surprise animated hit “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” arrives on demand on Tuesday, a film that critics say is is a vibrant, hip-hop spin for the turtles.
- Craig Nakano - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jimmy Buffett's cause of death confirmed as Margaritaville flag lowered to half-staff in Palm Springs
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The biography on Jimmy Buffett's website has been updated to include the musician's cause of death, confirming that he had been diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer.
'Equalizer 3' nabs No. 1 at Labor Day weekend box office; 'Barbie' becomes biggest global hit of 2023
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sony Pictures’ “The Equalizer 3” premiered in first place at the domestic box office this holiday weekend, on pace to rack up $34.5 million through Sunday, according to estimates from the measurement firm Comscore. That total is expected to rise to $42 million after Labor Day, per studio estimates.