Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 18-24
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will make his directorial debut in hopes of telling an in-depth story about a famed New Orleans-based musician.
"Cozy Grove" arrived in the spring as an "Animal Crossing"-inspired game with a bittersweet tone, characters struggling with unresolved trauma and bite-sized missions.
Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time.
Sault
Romance. Intrigue. Killer mosquitoes. Culottes. One movie in 2021 had it all: "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar," a delightfully bizarre pastel fantasia about two unsinkable Midwestern BFFs on vacay in Florida written, produced by and starring "Bridesmaids" duo Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig.
Two weeks ago, audiences were introduced to some serious teen slasher movie magic with "Fear Street: 1994." Viewers quickly learned that Shadyside, Ohio, is a cursed city with one relentless witch set on turning people into killers.
Growing up on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Siena Oberman thought she might want to be a doctor. Then she took a high-school elective that allowed her to go off-campus.
LOS ANGELES — Television writer Lucas Brown Eyes moved to California from rural South Dakota when he was 13. He came from a 10-person family, but a tragedy tore his family apart. By the time it was just him and his mom living in a friend's basement, she asked him where he wanted to go if the…
LOS ANGELES — To the rest of the world, the entertainment industry is all glitz and glamour. Your name in lights. Awards shows.
LOS ANGELES — In February 2017, an undercover investigation shook the Los Angeles acting community. Criminal charges were filed against 28 defendants linked to five casting workshops over alleged pay-to-play schemes.
LOS ANGELES — D’Lo remembers he instinctively knew how to command a stage as a performer, even before he had proper training. That early confidence gave him the courage to pursue a career in an industry where the odds seemed stacked against him.
LOS ANGELES — When Chloe Zhao was nominated for best film editing at this year's Academy Awards, it boosted the chances that her movie, "Nomadland," would win best picture.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
CANNES, France (AP) — Joanna Hogg is sitting on a hotel balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, but what she'd really like to be doing is swimming in it.
Marvel's "Black Widow," the highly anticipated solo outing for veteran Avenger Natasha Romanoff, opened in first place this weekend with $80 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.
CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury.
DENVER (AP) — Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Hamilton" on Broadway, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Coors Field.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest food trail has the quirky name No Man’s Land: Gas Station Eats.
CANNES, France (AP) — Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, whose drama “Lingui” has been a standout of the first week of the Cannes Film Festival, has a unique relationship as a filmmaker to his native country of Chad.
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.