The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies at 75
Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies at 75

  • AP

Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75. Edwards' longtime AP colleague, Paul Randall Dickerson, said Edwards’ wife called him on Friday to share the news. Edwards wrote about country music, sports and a variety of other topics during his AP career, which was spent entirely in Nashville. Edwards documented the ascent of country music through interviews with stars ranging from Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift. He wrote the AP’s Nashville Sound country music column from 1975 to 1992 and did commentary for The Nashville Network cable TV station in the 1980s.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

  • By GISELA SALOMON - Associated Press

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence handed down Friday came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor's request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.

Movie review: Tragic ‘Close’ superb tale of innocence, loss

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

The Cannes award-winner “Close” from Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont (“Girl”) is a sad tale of innocence and loss. The protagonists are 13-year-old boys who are inseparable. At school, they are teased, sometimes in an ugly manner, about being gay. This causes one of the boys, Leo (a reve…

New this week: 'Your Place or Mine' and 'All That Breathes'
New this week: 'Your Place or Mine' and 'All That Breathes'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Paramore that shows off the band's funkier side, the Academy Award-nominated documentary “All That Breathes” about Indian brothers who heal birds of prey, and two rom-coms just in time for Valentine's Day — “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix and “Somebody I Used to Know” on Amazon Prime Video. There's also a documentary on the infamous thief known as “Murf the Surf" and an attempt to boost the Harry Potter universe with the video game Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set at the school of magic in the 1800s.

Why is R&B music more explicit than ever? It's complicated.

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

R&B music seems more explicit, but is it really? Well, it's complicated. R&B is both competitive and collaborative with hip-hop and its more expressive lyrics. With the two often merging and singers and rappers appearing in the same categories, the Grammys eventually added a new category, melodic rap. Colby Tyner, senior vice president of programming at Radio One and Reach Media, says there was once “a clear separation of church and state'' but now the genres are ”a little bit together and so the music reflects it.” Advances in technology allow artists to bypass radio play and reach listeners directly, eliminating the need for “clean″ censors. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Review: Stafford-Jutz album brings to life forgotten voices
Review: Stafford-Jutz album brings to life forgotten voices

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

The album “Lost Voices” features new songs written in the past tense, and serves as a soundtrack to neglected chapters in American history. The tunes come from the singer-storyteller team of Tim Stafford, best known for his work with the bluegrass band Blue Highway, and Thomm Jutz, a classically trained native of Germany whose music is classically Americana. The duo sought to bring to life forgotten voices, and they pay tribute to Appalachian women, Navajo code talkers and Black baseball barnstormers, among others. Associated Press reviwer Steven Wine says Stafford and Jutz pair carefully crafted images and details with equally vivid melodies.

US men's soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers
US men's soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Sports Writer

The first English-language television broadcast of the U.S. men’s soccer team in its new media contract was seen by 416,000 viewers on TNT. Last Saturday’s 0-0 exhibition draw against Colombia was seen by 540,000 in its Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo for a combined audience of 956,000, according to Nielsen.  The first men’s game under the contract was a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia on Jan. 25. It was streamed with English commentary on HBO Max, which didn't release viewer figures. The U.S. Soccer Federation began eight-year agreements last month with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports for English and Telemundo for Spanish.