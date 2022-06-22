- Ada Tseng - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Ava DuVernay launched "Queen Sugar" on the OWN Network in 2016, she hired only women as directors — a practice she's continued through six seasons of the Louisiana-set family drama.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You wouldn't know it from watching "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," but Gary King likes to have space to himself. Before he starts the summer charter season, he likes to book a hotel room for a few days. "If I can have my own space, and just relax a little bit, it makes the season a lot easier," …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 13:
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
School’s out, the sun is blazing and those California beaches are most definitely calling.
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Adrian Matejka, Indiana’s poet laureate from 2018-2019, is still trying to figure out Chicago’s bus system. He laughs about missing his bus heading to the Poetry Foundation on Superior Street because a new neighbor recognized him and said, “I love poetry, and heard that you’re the …
- Laura McCallum - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: "Cabin Fever" takes us inside the Zaandam, which had an unanticipated passenger — the coronavirus.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
"Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur; Atria/One Signal Publishers (272 pages, $28)
- AP
Film director Paul Haggis is appearing in court in southern Italy amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Haggis made no comment as he arrived with his Italian attorney at the courthouse in Brindisi on Wednesday. Prosecutors announced Sunday that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries. State TV and other Italian media say the alleged victim is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who knew Haggis. A judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody or kept in jail or underhouse arrest.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Clean Daughter" by Jill Kandel; North Dakota State University Press (341 pages, $32.95)
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present multiple film luminaries with honorary Oscars this November: director Peter Weir, composer Diane Warren and filmmaker Euzhan Palcy. Actor Michael J. Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (also an Oscar…
- By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol. The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings. British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed on Twitter that he had complied with a congressional subpoena sent last week to turn over all the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. He said he plans to go in for a deposition with lawmakers on Thursday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian has finally addressed accusations that she damaged Marilyn Monroe's famous "naked" dress when she wore the iconic gown to the Met Gala last month.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
Two former college roommates who created a successful clothing line under the “Rhode” trademark are suing model Hailey Bieber, saying she's creating market confusion by marketing products under the Rhode name. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to cite trademark infringement and block Bieber from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name. It also sought unspecified damages. The lawsuit said court intervention was necessary because Hailey Bieber is a celebrity with over 45 million Instagram followers. Hailey Bieber is married to singer Justin Bieber. Her lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Diane Warren will finally be able to thank the Academy this November. The oft-nominated songwriter has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar at the annual Governors Awards alongside directors Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy. Actor Michael J. Fox will also be bestowed with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday. None have won an Oscar before. The honorary Oscar statuette is intended to recognize, “Extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending June 17th.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
The widow of former Beatle George Harrison has opened up about life with her husband and grieving his death, and Olivia Harrison does it through poetry. “Came the Lightening " is a poignant insight into the life of a man who tried to live privately, even as the world learned of him and his music when he was barely out of his teen years. Olivia Harrison writes about the day her future husband brought her to his estate outside London, his final days before dying of lung cancer in November 2001, and the harrowing night two years earlier when an intruder attacked them in their home.
Snapdragon Stadium will host its first concert this fall with a doubleheader by Jimmy Buffett and Jason Mraz
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Buffett and Jason Mraz will perform this fall at the first-ever concert at Mission Valley's Snapdragon Stadium, the new home of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team and The Wave FC women's soccer team.
Dave Chappelle turns down high school theater naming honor after students protested ‘Closer’ transphobia
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dave Chappelle still stands by his transphobic “Closer” comedy special, but he won’t force outraged students to face his name every day in the hallway.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Broadway is lifting the curtain and its mask mandate.