Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.