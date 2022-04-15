The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023. Applications have been submitted so far by 47 bands from 24 nations to compete in several disciplines, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion and auxiliary dance. This year’s event will be held July 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only other time in the event’s 26-year history that the competition was held in the United States was in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.
An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday. “Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled in history, civil rights, sciences, math, education, arts, engineering, medicine, business and sports. Among the women featured are pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson and tennis star Serena Williams. The artist is Chiquita Howard-Bostic, chair of the University Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Criminal Justice and associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusivity.
- By The Associated Press
Soprano Anna Netrebko has been hired by the Monte Carlo Opera to sing this month following the Metropolitan Opera’s decision to drop her for failing to repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin. The Monte Carlo Opera says Netrebko will sing the title role in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” in performances on April 22, 24, 27 and 30. The 50-year-old Russian replaces an originally announced Maria Agresta. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov, Netrebko’s husband, is scheduled to sing Des Grieux. Netrebko was to have sung five performances in a revival of Puccini’s “Turandot” at the Met in New York from April 30 to May 14.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Journalist Charlie Rose has reemerged by posting an interview with investor Warren Buffett on his website — Rose's first public work since his career imploded in November 2017 after sexual misconduct charges. Rose wrote that the 75-minute interview was “a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.” The interview was focused solely on the 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, one of the richest men in the world. Rose lost his PBS talk show and his job at CBS' morning show after The Washington Post wrote about allegations of misconduct, including groping women and walking naked in front of them.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
A group of employees at Fox Corp. has condemned the Fox News Channel over its “hateful” anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, calling it a “step backward in the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.”
- Statesville Record & Landmark, WBTV-TV, WCNC-TV
Authorities say a person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby. The Troutman Police Department says the shooting happened Wednesday evening and the person's injuries are not life-threatening. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said Thursday that DaBaby was home at the time but he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
A divided federal appeals court in New York has rejected a defamation lawsuit that former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN. In a 2-to-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower-court judge's decision last year to toss out the lawsuit. The California Republican had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article in November 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy against him. The lower-court judge concluded that the case was governed by California law, which requires that a retraction be demanded in writing within 20 days of the publication of a story.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Viola Davis doesn't come across as an actor who's easily intimidated. So it's a bit surprising to hear her reveal how daunted she was by the task of playing Michelle Obama in "The First Lady," which celebrates the life of three White House icons.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Thandiwe Newton's camp is denying reports that she left the third installment of the "Magic Mike" trilogy over a disagreement with Channing Tatum, the film's star and producer.
- AP
An accomplished illustrator of books for children including a work authored by Chelsea Clinton says she’s searching for a packet of penguin illustrations that were taken from her unlocked car. Gianna Marino said Wednesday that she filed a police report after the pack of 20 illustrations disappeared overnight from the backseat of her car in Santa Fe, during an extended stay in the Southwestern hub for artists and authors. Marino said she scoured pawn shops, galleries and social media for the illustrations without finding a clue. The theft won’t halt publication of the images in a new book about penguins and the loving bonds of family.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Journalists are sounding an alarm about the spread of disinformation in society. An overwhelming number who responded to a survey by PEN America said the torrent of false content created with the intent to deceive has affected their jobs. And there's skepticism about what — if anything — can be done to effectively combat it. The disinformation can range from former President Donald Trump's continuous false claims that he won the 2020 election down to a local politician lying about an opponent's record. Some news organizations have devoted resources to combating disinformation but others don't have the capacity.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 4/9/2022
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary. The network announced on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1. Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will be the executive producer of the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue. The yearlong campaign will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — In his allegorical 1943 French novella “The Little Prince,” Antoine de Saint-Exupery wrote, “One sees clearly only with the heart.” So why, one might reasonably ask, is the new family-oriented show at the Broadway Theatre such a cold and removed affair?
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Khonshu suffers the consequences of flexing his powers in the third episode of "Moon Knight," which also introduces a number of Egyptian gods into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A cause of death has been revealed for Emmy-winning director Jean-Marc Vallee.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Karamo Brown is bringing his “Queer Eye” to daytime.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
CNN+ is a good name for a streaming service that very much needs to add viewers.