The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Howie Mandel, the former host of "Deal or No Deal," has weighed in on Meghan Markle's dissatisfaction with her NBC days. In an interview with Us Weekly, the television personality said he understands where Markle is coming from.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Months after Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson dubbed her a "lunatic," county star Maren Morris has turned the insult into a Halloween costume — kinda.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein repeatedly challenged a woman over why she didn’t raise more objections or leave the hotel room in Puerto Rico where she said he sexually assaulted her during a 2003 film shoot. The woman known only as Ashley M. during Weinstein's Los Angeles trial, testified Friday that she was worried and afraid because Weinstein was both big in the film world and physically intimidating. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women. Ashley M. is one of four others who have been allowed to testify at his trial about their experience.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert has something to tell Kanye West: He’s banned from another place.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
World-weary detective falls for sphinx-like widow in a murder case. Talk about the usual suspects! We have seen this setup once or twice.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dolly Parton won’t be working “9 to 5″ on the road anymore.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is rife with ghosts, and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans is on the hunt. The host of the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" and his crew of spirit sleuths have roamed the city, capturing all manner of unexplained phenomena on camera. Among the haunted places the…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ryan Murphy says he and the “Dahmer” writing team reached out to 20 family members and friends of the serial killer’s victims over three-and-a-half years, but nobody got back to them.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Phoenix, Daniel Radcliffe takes on “Weird Al” Yankovic on film and George Lopez’ returns to sitcoms in “Lopez vs. Lopez” opposite his real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. In her first leading role in four years, Jennifer Lawrence stars in, and produces, “Causeway,” a film drama about a U.S. soldier rehabbing at home in New Orleans after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan. And the mystery TV drama “Manifest” starts its final goodbye and hopefully gives us answers on Netflix.
- Kerry Burke and Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd suffered a gnarly, bloody wound when he was sucker-punched by a stranger outside a Greenwich Village comedy club, witnesses said.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Quentin Tarantino says "there's no truth" to Kanye West's claim that the rapper came up with the idea for Tarantino's 2012 movie, "Django Unchained," and the director stole it.
- AP
Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief. The tree itself is believed to be about 400 years old and served as partial inspiration for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” the book that gained widespread notice for the internationally acclaimed award-winning author. Tips should be directed to the sheriff’s office at 225-694-3737.
- Richard Cromelin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jerry Lee Lewis, the original wild man of rock ‘n’ roll whose explosive records, fiery performances and real-life scandals made him one of the genre’s most fascinating and fearsome figures, died on Friday. He was 87.
- By ALVARO BARRIENTOS - Associated Press
A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards received their medals . The prizewinners included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and Japan's Shigeru Ban, who designed temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict. The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros (nearly $50,000), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Early in Chinonye Chukwu's heart-wrenching film, "Till," Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) and her son Emmett (Jalyn Hall) sing bebop tunes as they drive to a department store to buy Emmett a wallet for that fateful Mississippi trip.
- AP
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West’s Twitter page is up and running again.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Sacha Jenkins’ engrossing and informative documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” reintroduces one of the 20th century’s most towering and beloved cultural icons to a new generation. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louis (often pronounced Louie) Armstrong was possibly the first rac…