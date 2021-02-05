The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician and songwriter Sia has attached a warning message to her feature directorial debut, "Music," shortly after the controversial film scored two Golden Globe nominations.
- By ANGIE WANG Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Freedom Park in Atlanta is currently doubling as the canvas for one of the city’s newest portraits of the late civil rights icon and longtime congressman John Lewis.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's winners of the Carnegie medals for fiction and nonfiction, presented by the American Library Association, have each checked out a few books in their time.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
SAG-AFTRA issued a memorable one-liner Thursday when Donald Trump resigned from the Hollywood actors union ahead of a disciplinary hearing.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After being neglected Wednesday by the Golden Globes like the Duke of Hastings was by his father, the cast of bodice-ripping Netflix drama "Bridgerton" earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations Thursday.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No one is getting a SAG Award for Thursday morning's announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actress and burlesque performer Dita Von Teese has responded to allegations of abuse leveled against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson, by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several others.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chadwick Boseman made SAG Awards history on Thursday when he became the first person ever to receive four nominations in a single year in the film categories.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are out, providing, in some cases, a necessary corrective to the strange Golden Globes slate that came a day before (no mention of "The Prom" or "Music" here). "Da 5 Bloods," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "One Night in Miami," Black-led movies that…
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime flight attendant who conjured fictional nightmares during breaks on cross country red-eyes has a 7-figure deal for two novels.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The global pandemic was not about to stop filmmaker Sam Levinson without a fight — literally.
- By LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A pharaonic landmark in central Tirana built as a posthumous museum for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha, is being transformed into a youth training and art center.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama “Minari” and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama “Da 5 Bloods” were among the nominees for best ensemble.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced today by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram after a buggy and awkward start.