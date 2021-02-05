Mutts

Mutts
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

+12
'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations
Entertainment
AP

'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama “Minari” and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama “Da 5 Bloods” were among the nominees for best ensemble.