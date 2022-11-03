Filmmaker Paul Haggis has taken the witness stand in the trial of a rape lawsuit against him. But the Oscar-winner didn’t immediately discuss the sexual assault claims of five women who have testified. Instead, the screenwriter and director on Wednesday began what could be days of testimony by focusing on his yearslong clash with the Church of Scientology. His lawyers have been trying to suggest that the suit might be the product of a Scientology plot against Haggis. They haven’t provided direct proof of a connection between the star-studded church and his accusers, only one of whom is suing. Her lawyers, and the church, call the argument a bogus conspiracy theory.