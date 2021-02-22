Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.