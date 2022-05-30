Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.