- By Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
Ben Gibbard just might be the busiest musician in quarantine.
- By Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
How different would a movie be if we only listened to it?
- By ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth said Thursday he plans to launch his own political party in southern India in January, ending years of speculation by millions of his fans on his political future.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Brad Six becomes Santa Claus, pulling his black boots over his red pants in the office of a Miami outdoor supply company. It's hot, so he forgoes the traditional heavy jacket for a lightweight vest and grabs his Santa hat.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is the king of Apple Music: The rapper has the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.
- By Rick Kogan Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I just finished "The Queen's Gambit."
- By Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla-Perez had a rags-to-riches story made for the screen. Growing up poor in Corpus Christi, Texas, she learned Spanish from telenovelas and persevered in a male-dominated music industry to become a major star, forever changing the face of pop and Tejano music in …
- By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Benton-Banai, who helped found the American Indian Movement partly in response to alleged police brutality against Indigenous people, has died. He was 89.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The dramatic conclusion to “The Undoing,” HBO's whodunit starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, proved how it's still possible to bring people together in today's fragmented television world.
- By Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Sundance Film Festival has unveiled what its first largely virtual edition will look like in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers released the broad strokes for a shortened festival, set to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.
'76 Days' review: In early 2020, a virus spreads, and a riveting documentary examines the human factors of survival
- By Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the years to come, filmmakers will create fuller, more politically contextualized documentaries about the COVID-19 outbreak, and how some nations handled it less tragically than others.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
When it's at its best, “I'm Your Woman” feels like you've slipped through a trap door, revealing a hidden pathway in an old genre apparatus. Everything looks familiar — this is a '70s-set crime drama with all the usual trappings of shootouts, safe houses and polyester — but you're seeing it …
- By Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
New York's most Minnesotan rock band had the unforeseeable foresight to record a new album before the pandemic — and even to include a nod to Eddie Van Halen on it.
- By The Associated Press
Discovery is joining the increasingly crowded streaming fray with its own reality-focused service Discovery Plus that will include shows from the Food Network, HGTV, TLC and its other networks. It launches Jan 4.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
’Tis the season of great Aubrey Plaza performances, apparently. The “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion” alum has been long overdue for a breakout film role, something fitting of her wide-ranging talent and more imaginative than just relying on her quirky deadpan and eye rolls.
- By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Note: The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local hea…
Dave Chappelle Netflix special, 'SNL' cold opening of premiere episode two of YouTube's top-trending 2020 videos
- By Storm Gifford New York Daily News (TNS)
Dave Chappelle and "Saturday Night Live" got binged.
- By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Note: The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local hea…
With groundbreaking deals with McDonald's, Nike and Fortnite, rapper Travis Scott reportedly grossed $100 million
- By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
This Kardashian baby daddy is worth his weight in gold — and platinum.
- By CRISTINA JALERU Associated Press
ENHYPEN, “BORDER : DAY ONE” (Belift Lab)