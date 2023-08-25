The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Polo G and Trench Baby, popular rappers who are also brothers, were arrested Wednesday after a raid on the former's Chatsworth mansion, according to the LAPD.
- By The Associated Press
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.
- Vincennes Sun-Commercial
The trustees of a southwestern Indiana university have voted to expand a performing arts center dedicated to the late comic Red Skelton. The Vincennes University Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a plan to build a 7,200-square-foot expansion to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The board voted to accept a $4 million donation from Lothian Skelton, the widow of the comic and Vincennes native, that will pay for most of the estimated $4.6 million cost of the project. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the expanded space will be used as a gallery, an event space and new archival areas.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer
Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall’s most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next near. Warner Bros. confirmed the shift Thursday. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel had been set to open Nov. 3, but will instead land in theaters March 15. With the actors strike entering its second month, “Dune: Part Two” had been rumored to be eyeing a move. Warner Bros. is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-nominated “Dune.” “Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.
Sofia Vergara laughs off Howie Mandel's 'in the market' joke amid divorce from Joe Manganiello — too soon?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — With the ink still drying on Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce papers, Howie Mandel couldn't stop himself from cracking an on-air joke about Vergara's new relationship status.
- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
The wait is almost over for fans of “Bosch: Legacy,” the streaming series based on Michael Connelly’s novels about Los Angeles detective Harry Bosch.
Commentary: Mugshots from Georgia and the first GOP debate upstage Trump’s predictable interview with Carlson
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?” ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked former President Donald Trump in an interview that was meant to steal the thunder from the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
During the 2016 race for the White House, then-candidate Donald Trump was responsible for making the Republican primary debates must-watch television events.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore multiple times this week, including once in an incident at 92NY that’s since gone viral.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears is reportedly covering the cost of her estranged husband Sam Asghari’s new $10,000-per-month apartment, as the couple continues to go through a difficult divorce.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Want to know the "dumbest" thing Kevin Hart thinks he's ever done? Deluding himself into thinking he can outrun a professional athlete 10 years younger than him by running a 40-yard dash in his 40s.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Olivia Rodrigo recently admitted that she made some big mistakes following the success of the release of her album "Sour." (But we're willing to bet her exes made the worst one look fine.)
- AP
A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he'll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week dismissed their lawsuit. But he invited the family to file a new version of the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies in the original lawsuit and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione said Thursday that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Katharine McPhee-Foster has returned to the stage less than two weeks after a "horrible tragedy" in the family led to cancellation of performances abroad.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 18th
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
As Israel's first and only female prime minister, Golda Meir may have broken a glass ceiling. But she had a prickly relationship with feminism, a label she did not embrace. Still, argues director Guy Nattiv, the trajectory of Meir’s career — especially the nature of the public blame she received for early losses in the 1973 war with a coalition of Arab states — was very much connected to her gender. In “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren, Nattiv seeks to reintroduce a woman many Israelis still recall with ambivalence. Aside from examining the issue of wartime blame, Nattiv presents a Meir who, despite a tough veneer, was plagued by doubt, anxiety and illness.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
Fran Drescher says the strike she's leading as head of the actors union is a huge moment for both Hollywood and the world of work beyond it. In an interview with The Associated Press, Drescher says the walkouts by her union and the Writers Guild of America are part of a larger stand against corporate culture that values shareholders over the people who create their product. Drescher, the former star of the sitcom “The Nanny,” won kudos for the fiery speech she gave when the strike was announced. Drescher says she hadn't meant to make a speech, she just spoke from her heart when she got to the microphone.
- By RON HARRIS - Associated Press
Buck Meek is out with his third album “Haunted Mountain." It is an accessible and ear-pleasing fusion of twangy guitar and lovely lyrics honoring the heart. Written in the mountains of Portugal and the Swiss Alps, the songs succeed in tackling the songwriter’s willingness to listen, learn and love. The title track, “Haunted Mountain,” bristles with a positivity, writes The Associated Press’ Ron Harris. Meek also took unpublished lyrics of the late folk singer-songwriter Judee Sill and made a short and sweet song, “The Rainbow.” In all, “Haunted Mountain” is a jangly collection of country chord structure with moments of electronic swoon, lush reverb and guitars in overdrive.
Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
A study points to a “substantial” increase in philanthropic funding for journalism over the past five years, particularly to outlets that serve poor and minority communities. The struggling news industry is increasingly relying on donors and subscriptions to make up for the collapse of the advertising market over the past two decades. A bigger push for philanthropic spending for journalism is expected this fall. The author of the study, by NORC at the University of Chicago, said news organizations need to tighten their ethical rules to reflect this new reality, by writing specific guidelines that govern what money they take and how it is disclosed to consumers.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. Discovery will offer a live streaming version of CNN on its Max service starting Sept. 27, giving consumers content from the news channel without the need for a pay TV subscription.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Apparently, Matthew McConaughey is not so "Dazed and Confused" after all.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first time you see Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, she comes at you in stern little fragments: a puckered mouth taking a long, slow drag on a cigarette (one of many), then the back of a head, the hair pulled back in a severe bun. "Golda," a title card declares over a c…