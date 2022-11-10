Jurors are expected to start deliberating Thursday in a rape lawsuit against filmmaker Paul Haggis. Closing arguments Wednesday framed dueling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013. His accuser says she reluctantly agreed to a drink at the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s apartment, then was subjected to unwelcome kisses, forced to perform oral sex and raped as she repeatedly refused. Haggis says he’s fighting a false claim by a show-business publicist who flirted with him for months and was a partner in a consensual encounter, though he says she was hesitant at times.