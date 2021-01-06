The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
“ Pieces of a Woman ” begins with a tragedy. Martha (Vanessa Kirby) is expecting her first child with her partner Sean (Shia LaBeouf). For a few minutes, we see them in the final stages of preparation for life with a baby: She’s saying farewell to her co-workers and packing up her things; He…
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The 63rd Grammy Awards reportedly will not take place Jan. 31 at Staples Center, as had been planned. Blame COVID-19, which is surging in California and especially in L.A. County.
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
Educators might not be teaching civics as well as they used to in middle and high school, but cable TV is doing a good job of it. Viewers are getting a firsthand lesson this week with coverage of Tuesday’s Senate runoff vote in Georgia and the planned challenge Wednesday to the certification…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Actress and model Tanya Roberts has died at age 65 after her publicist mistakenly pronounced her dead earlier this week.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Even before “The Dissident” made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, director Bryan Fogel had a sense that his explosive Jamal Khashoggi documentary was going to be a tough sell.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy Awards, slated for late January in Los Angeles, postponed to March due to coronavirus surge.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Jerome Dickey, the bestselling novelist who blended crime, romance and eroticism in “Sister, Sister,” “Waking With Enemies” and dozens of other stories about contemporary Black life, has died at age 59.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. She was 65.
- Katie Foran-McHale Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A heartbreaking tale of a boxer and his brother tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 12.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Zoey’s “heart songs” have gone quiet.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She’s taking it one day at a time.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
January is always a strange time for new movie releases, which are usually eclipsed by the crush of awards season. Although the Oscars aren’t planned for several more months, it’s still a slow month for new movies, especially after the flurry of qualifying runs and best of the year lists tha…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Gary Dourdan deserves better. The former “CSI” star, also known for “Alien: Resurrection,” has a strong screen presence that suggests something deeper beneath the surface. Unfortunately, his star turn in the abduction thriller “Redemption Day,” the feature debut of Moroccan producer Hicham H…
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
-
“The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks (St. Martin’s Press)
Two-Time National Best-Selling Author Rachel Cruze Releases New Book to Help Readers Understand the Why Behind Their Money Choices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2021--
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A blue gown, a chance encounter, a flame that won't ever truly dim — these are some of the building blocks of "Sylvie's Love," a romantic drama set in the late 1950s to early 1960s about a young couple who fall in love, though it is never the right time for them to truly be together.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
