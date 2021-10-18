Mutts

12 pianists in final stage of prestigious Chopin competition

  • AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twelve pianists from around the world have been admitted to play in the final stage of the 18th edition of the prestigious Frederic Chopin piano competition, reputed for launching world careers for its finalists.

Entertainment
AP

‘Halloween Kills’ topples James Bond to take box office crown

  • Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)

“Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the long-running horror series, opened as the top film in North America, knocking the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” from the lead after just one weekend.

'Halloween Kills' carves out $50.4 million at box office
Business
AP

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to s…

New graphic novel recounts Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's life
State
AP

New graphic novel recounts Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's life

  • By CAROL KUGLER - The Herald-Times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In a twist of fate — something he’s become acquainted with — Bloomington artist Joe Lee’s personal history has led him to create a graphic novel he hopes will tell the story of a Holocaust survivor who forgave her tormentors.

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
National
AP

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.