- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Will a sequel get its wings?
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As the holidays rev into high gear, families everywhere will gather to wrap presents, trim trees, sip eggnog and bathe in the glow of the gift that never stops giving — the made-for-cable Christmas movie.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Paul Thomas Anderson is behind the wheel and we're headed north on Balboa Boulevard to the Van Nuys Golf Course, a nice little pitch-and-putt that the filmmaker knows, like just about every nook and cranny in the San Fernando Valley, quite well.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Decades after he was crowned rom-com royalty for “The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes fell in love with the genre all over again with his new movie.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The latest outing from Clint Eastwood tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 7.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
As he heads into the final stretch of a year that put him at the forefront of the vaccine debate and several other controversies, Jason Isbell only has one regret about the way he heavy-handedly handled 2021's COVID problem.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Tami Roman swore she was done with reality TV.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER - Associated Press
-
PARIS (AP) — The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate Tuesday in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris, where she is to symbolically be inducted — becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd have all won honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter" won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season.
- By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of ex-“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is “a real victim” of a “real crime.”
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is taking a four-week sabbatical from conducting starting Dec. 19 after a busy autumn and ahead of a challenging second half of the season.
Jussie Smollett's attorney says ex-'Empire' actor was 'a real victim' of a 'real crime' in Chicago attack
- AP
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett's attorney says ex-'Empire' actor was 'a real victim' of a 'real crime' in Chicago attack.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arlene Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of the 1950s as “Journey to the Center of the Earth" and “Three Little Words,” has died at age 96.
Prosecutor: Jussie Smollett staged fake racist, homophobic attack after studio failed to take hate mail seriously
- AP
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutor: Jussie Smollett staged fake racist, homophobic attack after studio failed to take hate mail seriously.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Brian May is striking back against a British publication that he says “subtly twisted” his words to make it sound as if he were hostile toward transgender people.