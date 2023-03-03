The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was in the car as her boyfriend Dralin Carswell sped away from police.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Michael B. Jordan — or, as his “Creed III” co-star Jonathan Majors called him, “Michael B. Handsome” — received a star Wednesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tennessee governor signs drag show restrictions into law, becoming first state to severely limit the performances
- AP
-
Tennessee governor signs drag show restrictions into law, becoming first state to severely limit the performances.
Review: 'History of the World, Part II' reminds us that Mel Brooks is one of our greatest court jesters
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Mel Brooks is still going strong.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
The new album “Life & Fire” marks the 10th anniversary of pianist Omer Klein’s trio. The group also includes bassist Haggai Cohen-Milo and drummer Amir Bresler. All are Israeli-born, with Klein now based in Frankfurt, Germany. The lineage of the group’s sound includes the Middle East, Latin America, New Orleans and New York. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the group’s playing is both tight and loose, and in keeping with the band’s anniversary, there’s a joyful, celebratory mood to the set. “Life & Fire” will be released Friday.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 2/25/2023
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch
-
A former star of a St. Louis-based reality show has been sentenced to life in prison for arranging the killing of his nephew to collect a life insurance policy. James “Tim” Norman was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. They starred in the long-running OWN Network series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.” Norman was convicted in September of conspiring to have Montgomery killed in March 2016. Prosecutors said Norman took out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and then arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Jonathan Major's first big movie was the "Ant-Man" sequel two weeks ago and he's already back with his second, "Creed III."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The mother of late singer Aaron Carter shared "awful photos" from what she claims was the death scene at her son's Lancaster home.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
For comedian Hasan Minhaj, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is the ideal hosting gig. “Low pressure. Low downside. All upside,” Minhaj said. “That’s the sweet spot for me.” The show will be one of the last awards stops before the big night for many of this year’s top nominees including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which has a leading eight nominations. Minhaj teased that audiences tuning in can except silliness, props and room participation. The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channels beginning at 5 p.m. ET on March 4.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith delivered his first acceptance speech since the 2022 Oscars after he received the Beacon Award on Wednesday at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno’s recovery from serious facial burns is no joke.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The record-breaking Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” will play its final performance on Sept. 3, the show’s producers said Thursday.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
-
From Renaissance art to couture and celebrity interruptions. Paris Fashion Week shows continued in vibrant form to present the final trends for fall-winter 2023-2024. The once-street and urban Matthew M. Williams uttered a word not often heard describing his Givenchy designs. Elegant. Williams went back to Hubert de Givenchy’s DNA on Thursday and moved in a more fluid, gentle and feminine direction than previous seasons. It was a fresh and welcome evolution from his harder-edged aesthetic. Fall saw Gabriela Hearst growing in creative confidence at Chloe with her beautiful and thoughtful display that riffed on the Renaissance.
Rapper Travis Scott to turn himself in for questioning in Manhattan nightclub assault next week, NYPD sources say
- Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Rapper Travis Scott will face the music about an early-morning assault inside a Midtown Manhattan nightclub next week, the Daily News has learned.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For years, Netflix executives have been the biggest cheerleaders of TV bingeing.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fox News isn't news, and it shouldn't be treated as such. Let's call it what it is: a right-wing variety show where ratings trump truth.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
-
A painting by Wassily Kandinsky that spent decades in a Dutch museum after its Jewish owner was murdered in the Holocaust has sold at auction for 37.2 million pounds ($44.9 million). “Murnau with Church II“ set a record price for the Russian artist in a sale at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening. The Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven returned the painting last year to the descendants of German Jewish art collectors Johanna Margarete Stern and Siegbert Samuel Stern. Sotheby’s said proceeds from the sale will be shared between 13 surviving Stern heirs and will also fund further research into the fate of the family’s collection.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Everyone's favorite space father-son duo is finally back.