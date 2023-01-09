- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s pain and suffering Harry claimed that his stepmother Camilla had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation. Harry claimed in interviews broadcast Sunday that members of the royal family got “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage. He singled out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father. Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s “60 Minutes” to promote his book “Spare.” The memoir is due to be widely released Tuesday. It has already generated incendiary headlines with its details of bitter family resentments.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the animated "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," the titular wooden boy decides he must leave home — and his beloved father, Geppetto — with a ragged traveling circus in the hopes of earning needed funds for the family. He's shown onstage (voiced and sung by young Gregory Mann) performing a…
Nina Metz: Spies like us — from the self-serious ‘Jack Ryan’ to the darkly funny ‘The Recruit’ streaming has embraced the espionage drama
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A cluster of espionage dramas premiered over the last few weeks and it’s a genre that works best when the ratio of “piecing things together” to “there will be blood” is weighted toward the brainier side of things. I’m fine with a soupcon of action and violence, so long as the main attraction…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Eight years ago, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed invited a few friends to hang out at The Short Stop bar in Echo Park. They convinced the owners to let them take over the venue playlist and curated the first Emo Nite with a selection of the duo’s favorite emo and pop-punk songs.
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Morgan O'Sullivan darted into a diner and sat across from Jasmine Linforth. Linforth began to eat oatmeal out of a cup, using it as an opportunity to seduce O'Sullivan by rubbing her leg against theirs.
- AP
A longtime foreign affairs journalist in both print and television, Bernard Kalb, has died. He was 100 years old. His younger brother, journalist Marvin Kalb, says Bernard Kalb died Sunday at his Washington-area home after suffering a fall. Bernard Kalb worked for The New York Times, CBS, NBC and CNN during his long career. He spent two years at the State Department as a spokesman during the Reagan administration. But he quit in 1986 to protest a U.S. government disinformation campaign against Libya. In later years, Kalb served as founding anchor and panelist for the CNN media analysis show “Reliable Sources.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Universal Pictures’ ‘M3GAN’ has evolved from a social media sensation into a box-office sensation, debuting with a surprisingly strong $30.2 million domestically, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Adam Rich, a former child star who played the youngest kid on “Eight Is Enough,” died Saturday at age 54, according to a report.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Prize-winning author Russell Banks has died. He was 82. His editor says Banks, who was being treated for cancer, died Saturday in upstate New York. He rooted such novels as “The Sweet Hereafter” and “Affliction” in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown. Banks was a self-styled heir to such 19th century writers as Nathaniel Hawthorne and Walt Whitman, aspiring to high art and a deep grasp of the country’s spirit. His other books included the novels “Continental Drift” and “Cloudsplitter” and the story collection “The Angel on the Roof.”
- AP
“Top Gun: Maverick,” Steven Spielberg and the stars of “The Banshees of Inisherin” are set to collect awards at Sunday night’s National Board of Review Awards in New York. The annual untelevised gala is being held at Cipriani’s in midtown Manhattan and hosted by Willie Geist. Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards will help kick Hollywood’s awards season into high gear. Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins Thursday. The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony. “Top Gun: Maverick” was its pick for best film.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Five-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Owen Roizman, who shot landmark films including “The French Connection,” “The Exorcist,” “Network” and “Tootsie,” has died. He was 86.
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
A trial is set to begin for rapper Young Thug, who's accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it. The Atlanta-based artist, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested last May after he was charged along with more than two dozen other people in a sprawling indictment. The trial is set to get underway Monday for Young Thug and 14 others charged in the indictment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that eight others, including fellow rapper Gunna, have already taken plea deals in the case, and six will be tried later.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
