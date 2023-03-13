- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 3/12/2023
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — David Blaine has been accused of being separated from sanity. Saturday night he suffered a separated shoulder during his “In Spades” show at Resorts World Theatre.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Debuting on Hulu Friday comes the new true crime drama film “Boston Strangler,” directed by Matt Ruskin, starring Kiera Knightley and Carrie Coon. While the true crime craze has reached its apex, not much attention has been paid to this case from the early 1960s, and the film is fascinating …
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 3/12/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 apps on the Apple Store for week ending 3/12/2023
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Golden Raspberry Awards have announced their 2023 winners, and for the first time in history, the Razzies awarded themselves.
- AP
-
Prosecutors say that two former stars of “The Voice of Holland” will be charged with sex offenses linked to the once-popular Dutch talent show. A case was dropped against a third man for lack of evidence. The show was taken off the air more than a year ago after a sexual misconduct scandal hit the TV ratings juggernaut in one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world. Prosecutors said Tuesday that a 41-year-old man will be prosecuted for sexual offenses with three women in 2014 and 2018. One of the cases is linked to “The Voice of Holland.” Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man also will be prosecuted for an alleged 2018 sexual offense linked to the show.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — We're not crying. You're crying.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Artists TLC and Shaggy have announced plans to embark on the “Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023.”
- LONDON
-
Microsoft has struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games available on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform. The deal announced Tuesday is Microsoft's latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing its purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard. The U.S. tech giant says the 10-year agreement also would include Activision Blizzard titles like the popular Call of Duty franchise if or when the acquisition gets approved. Microsoft has been announcing new partnerships as it tries to persuade regulators in the U.S. and Europe to allow its $69 billion all-cash Activision purchase to go through. Boosteroid has 4 million users and is billed as the world’s biggest independent cloud gaming provider.
- By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press
-
In her new memoir, party girl-turned-mogul Paris Hilton chronicles growing up as part of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton's family dynasty. Dubbed the “OG” influencer, Hilton first hit the tabloids as a teen club kid, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi. But a diagnosis of ADHD made school difficult, and Hilton suffered abuse after being sent to a series of boarding schools for troubled teens. Now she calls ADHD her “superpower” and focuses on life as a business mogul. The AP's Mae Anderson says “Paris: The Memoir” is a revealing look at Hilton's path from club kid to an icon of "extra."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
The Oprah Winfrey book club has reached 100. On Tuesday, Winfrey announced that she had chosen Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful” as the milestone pick. Winfrey reflected on the journey her book club has taken in a recent interview with The Associated Press. She says she has relied on the same instincts from the start, and it's always a sign that “there's something powerful and moving” when she doesn't move on. Since 1996, her book choices have set her on a journey of extraordinary influence and success, frequent reinvention and the occasional controversy. It has endured through changes for both Winfrey and the publishing industry.
- Frederick Melo - Pioneer Press (TNS)
-
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nine months after being left in the dark by the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio, the award-winning true crime podcast “In the Dark” has found a new home with the New Yorker magazine and Conde Nast Entertainment.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A robotic nanny with a mean streak tops the DVD releases for the week of March 21.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — During the upcoming documentary “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman,” the talk-show icon sits across from Bono, peering at the rock star in wonderment.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
The 2023 Grammy Awards took place more than a month ago, but Samara Joy's feet are still not back on the ground.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Animator-turned-theme park designer Rolly Crump, who was instrumental in the design of early Disneyland, died Sunday in his Carlsbad home, where he had been in hospice care, said his son Christopher. Crump was 93.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Oscar-nominated musician Tems was an unexpected breakout star at the 95th Academy Awards — and she didn’t even appear onstage.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Listen, even if she talks only about peace, Malala Yousafzai doesn’t mind dishing about celebrity gossip.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The children of immigrants paid touching tribute to their parents at the 95th Academy Awards.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Whether it was the lingering drama of “The Slap” or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a bigger audience was lured back to the Oscars this year. The 95th Oscars, which aired Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released Monday by ABC. That’s up 12% from last year’s show, but still low compared to most years. The evening’s main counterprogramming, the season finale of “The Last of Us” pulled in 8.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
“The Last of Us” fans set another rating high with the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite airing against the Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the finale drew in 8.2 million viewers. Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren’t familiar with the game. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.”