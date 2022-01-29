The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Preproduction is underway in northern New Mexico for a film directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joni Mitchell announced Friday that she will join her friend Neil Young in pulling her music off Spotify.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2022 Sundance Film Festival announced its award winners Friday, with Nikyatu Jusu's "Nanny" winning the U.S. dramatic competition grand jury prize and Ben Klein and Violet Columbus' "The Exiles" winning the U.S. documentary grand jury prize. The audience awards went to Cooper Raiff's "Ch…
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after the banning of “Maus” by a Tennessee school district made national news, two editions of Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust have reached the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
A drama about an undocumented nanny in New York City, a documentary about three exiled dissidents from Tiananmen Square and another doc about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. Winners were announced Friday evening in a virtual ceremony.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Gayle King is staying put as co-host at "CBS Mornings."
As Wendy Williams approaches sixth month absence from talk show, favorite guest hosts announced to return
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — No one is quite sure when (and if) Wendy Williams will return to her eponymous chatfest.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bob Saget’s daughter Lara is paying tribute to the beloved comic following his sudden death earlier this month.
‘Some real bulls—’: Chris Brown reacts to being sued for allegedly drugging and raping woman on yacht
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Brown is hitting back at sexual assault claims in a new lawsuit.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Art Spiegelman has gone public about the latest controversy over books deemed inappropriate for public schoolchildren.
- Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — According to the usual rhythms of Oscar season, Hollywood’s awards machinery should be running at full steam right now. With Academy Award nominations set to be announced on Feb. 8, stars and industry power players should be swanning from one glamorous cocktail party and glitzy…
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oh, toodles! Minnie Mouse will be changing out of her iconic red-and-white polka-dot dress in March to celebrate Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary and International Women's Day.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — You might say it was an album six decades in the making.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In last year's “The Suicide Squad,” John Cena's Peacemaker is a jingoistic, bigoted superhero. Transferring the DC Comics character to a TV series spinoff gave writer-director James Gunn a forum to hold the flawed character to the light in these days of political divide.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
All they had to do was what no supervillain ever had: End James Bond.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Neil Young probably will not be able to singlehandedly sink the Swedish streaming leviathan Spotify. But after the singer-songwriter pulled his entire catalog of music from the service this week, in response to top Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan's repeated airing of vaccine misinformation, you …
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
