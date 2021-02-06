Mutts

Q&A: Billy Crystal on Oscars and 'little powerhouse' film
Entertainment
AP

  • By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After hosting the Oscars nine times, Billy Crystal wouldn’t necessarily rule out a tenth. But the 72-year-old actor would prefer some wider attention for his recent low-budget indie film, “Standing Up, Falling Down.” Perhaps even a longshot Academy Awards nomination.