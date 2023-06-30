Mutts

Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview
Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview

  • By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press

President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia. The nearly 20-minute conversation addressed those matters. But it also veered heavily into topics like criticism of the media and light-hearted discussion of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

New York lawmaker injured at new Louis Armstrong Center opening

  • Associated Press

A state lawmaker was knocked over and injured during the opening ceremony of the Louis Armstrong Center in New York City. State Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubrey was walking down from the stage after delivering a speech at the cultural center dedicated to Louis Armstrong when a man collided with him and knocked him over, according to the New York Times. Aubry, 75, suffered a laceration to his head, but is in stable condition. The 23-year old assailant had exited his silver Hyundai after driving it through a street that was closed off for the ceremony.

Changing their tune? Pennsylvania lawmakers consider replacing the state's official song

  • AP

Pennsylvania may soon change its tune. A proposal to establish a new state song got a positive vote Thursday in the House of Representatives, although there was some discord. The resolution to establish an independent commission to solicit suggestions from the public and make recommendations passed the House by a 138-64 vote and was sent to the Senate. The current state song — “Pennsylvania” — was adopted in 1990 by a similar committee. But Democratic state Rep. Joe Ciresi is pushing for a new state song. He says no one really knows the existing song these days and it's overdue for a change.

Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy

  • By The Associated Press

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. At 53, Campbell added: “It's never too late to become a mother.” She didn't offer further details. In 2021, the host of the reality competition series “The Face” introduced her daughter to the world on Instagram and then the cover of British Vogue. At the time, Campbell said only that the baby wasn't adopted. She has not revealed the names of either child.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Movie Review: A sea monster is celebrated in 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken'
Movie Review: A sea monster is celebrated in 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

We landlubbers have gotten it all wrong: Kraken aren’t terrible sea monsters who destroy our sailing ships and munch on our sailors. They’re kind and helpful. It’s the mermaids who are the real demons. That’s the upside-down premise to the sweet “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a tale of generational sisterhood with the message to not hide your difference. The PG movie centers on Ruby Gillman, a young kraken hiding in plain sight in the human town of Oceanside who must confront her heritage. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the script balances a lot but manages to pull it off.