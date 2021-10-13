Mutts

Entertainment
Sound Advice: What wireless speakers should I get for stereo system upgrade?

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. It’s time to replace my old-school wired stereo, which plays CDs, cassettes and vinyl. I can use wired speakers again, but would really prefer wireless to keep the wife happy. Is it true that Bluetooth does not do justice to vinyl records and CDs, and sound quality is lost when the signal…

Entertainment
My worst moment: Anthony Michael Hall on rejection as a child actor

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In the original 1978 horror movie “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis plays a teenage babysitter to a little boy named Tommy Doyle. In the latest incarnation of the franchise, “Halloween Kills,” Tommy Doyle is all grown up and facing down Michael Myers once again, and he’s played by Anthony Michael Hall.

Entertainment
Meek Mill on ‘Expensive Pain’: ‘My therapy was making this album’

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — It’s been more than three years since the Free Meek Mill movement came to fruition and the Philadelphia rapper was released from the state prison in Chester where he had been serving a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation stemming from a 2007 gun charge.

Entertainment
What We’re Reading: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s facial paralysis didn’t follow the usual story, which is why ‘Smile’ is so good

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

A decade ago the playwright Sarah Ruhl gave birth to twins and lost her smile, all at once. She was still in the maternity ward when her expression stuck, then wouldn’t unstick. “My smile walked off my face,” that’s how she puts it in her new memoir, “Smile: The Story of a Face” (Simon &…

Entertainment
Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 4:

Art or censorship? Expo shows just top of famed David statue
World
Art or censorship? Expo shows just top of famed David statue

  • By MALAK HARB - Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the most talked about attractions at the world’s fair under way in Dubai is a towering statue made of marble dust that’s raising eyebrows just as the original did more than 500 years ago.

Business
Mark Harmon makes quiet exit as 'NCIS' regular on CBS

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The lead character of television's most popular drama exited the show Monday without a fuss, and without the immediate ratings bump that would be expected if there had been.

Entertainment
Mary McNamara: Ted Sarandos' Netflix memo on Dave Chappelle is a masterwork of gaslighting

  • Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Can we talk about the Ted Sarandos memo for a minute? You know, the one obtained by Variety, in which the CEO of Netflix tells his staff that, while he understands many people are quite upset about the many homophobic and transphobic jokes in the Dave Chappelle special "The Closer," it doesn…

To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip
National
To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip

  • By CODY JACKSON and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up Wednesday for his first real-life space flight, and to become at 90 the oldest person ever to enter the final frontier, he's bringing out the awe in the small handful of people around a rural Texas spaceport.

State
Public can view 'Into the Wild' bus during preservation work

  • KTVF-TV

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A bus that once lured people on sometimes deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work.