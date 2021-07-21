- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears’ anti-conservatorship crusade led two U.S. House lawmakers to unveil a new bipartisan bill Tuesday aimed at protecting people in legal guardianships.
‘Ted Lasso’ review: An alternate version of reality where basic human decency is valued above all else. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is back for Season 2
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The first season of “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who takes a job managing a professional soccer team in England, ended with the mustachioed man of the show’s title winning over his skeptics: The soused fandom in the pubs, the team’s fabulous but scheming…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
If you don't like a Todd Haynes movie when it's released, wait a few years.
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The TV drama "Itaewon Class," about a young entrepreneur who seeks to avenge his father's death by taking down his rival at a powerful corporation, has built a loyal global following on Netflix.
- Malcom Forbes Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A thrilling debut in which a pilot must crash his plane to save his family.
- Mark Athitakis Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A migrant child washes up on a beach — alive — in Omar El Akkad's follow-up to "American War."
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Earlier this month, the Fox News roundtable show "The Five" marked 10 years on the air with carnival games, stunt-performing dogs, cake and country singer John Rich performing an original tune called "Shut Up About Politics."
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
-
"Seeing Serena" by Gerald Marzorati; Scribner (272 pages, $26)
Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter ‘Seek You’ by former Chicago author Kristen Radtke
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
In Maggie Nelson’s “Bluets,” her 2009 collection of poems on grief and loss, loneliness is “solitude with a problem.” Which is a useful way of understanding loneliness. Being alone and feeling lonely are not always the same thing. Except, of course, it’s complicated. Emily Dickinson wondered…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Patina Miller began her career in musical theater on Broadway and London’s West End, but is in far different terrain in her new role as a pistol-packing drug kingpin in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 12:
- Lorraine Berry Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A handsome teacher appears to be grooming a young student — and then they both disappear.
Review: 'Skiing Into the Bright Open,' by Liv Arnesen, translated from the Norwegian by Roland Huntford
- Kim Ode Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Liv Arnesen recounts her 1994 solo journey to the South Pole.
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Rachel to the Rescue" by Elinor Lipman; Mariner Press (296 pages, $15.99)
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
BENSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Mescal Movie Set once made Benson one of the most recognizable western cinematic towns on the big screen.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Shark Week just finished its 33rd edition on Discovery, a television event so old that one advertising executive joked it could have its own children.
LONDON (AP) —
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amid mounting demand for recognition and compensation among internet content creators, YouTube has introduced a new feature that will allow users to pay people directly for their work.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Marla Gibbs’ eagerly anticipated Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony was briefly interrupted Tuesday as the 90-year-old guest of honor appeared to suffer from heat exhaustion in the middle of her acceptance speech.
- Randy McMullen and Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
-
If you’re a fan of somewhat kinder, gentler comedies like “Ted Lasso,” here are five other shows to try.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Henry Golding wasn’t toying around while preparing to bring to life a classic G.I. Joe hero in the new “Snake Eyes” film.