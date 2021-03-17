- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with a gay teen superhero.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 8:
My worst moment: ‘Resident Alien’ star Alan Tudyk and the time the lyrics to Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ hit waaay too close to home
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
On the Syfy series “Resident Alien,” Alan Tudyk stars as the title character, who disguises himself in human form after crash-landing on Earth. A small Colorado town, to be exact. Everything about the place baffles or annoys him and much of the show’s humor is rooted in his social awkwardnes…
- Colette Bancroft Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro; Knopf (320 pages, $28)
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
"Death Grip" by Elaine Viets; Severn (208 pages, $28.99)
- Jeff Coen Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
There are many tragic murder cases that have become lodged in Chicago’s collective memory.
- Ginny Greene Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Little Disasters by Sarah Vaughan. (Emily Bestner Books/Atria, 420 pages, $17.)
- Jenna Ross Star Tribune (TNS)
-
N. Scott Momaday captures not only how a landscape looks but how it lives. How dawn paints a canyon wall. How dusk shifts a valley's mood.
- Cynthia Dickison Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The age-old tensions among parents (well — mostly moms), kids and the academic world make for fertile ground, to which Kathleen West has returned after her dissection of high school histrionics in "Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes." The social media-fueled catastrophes in "Are We There …
- By KENAN ASYALI Associated Press
-
ERZURUM, Turkey (AP) — Riders in eastern Turkey play cirit, an equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the historical conquests of central Asia’s Turkic tribes.
BERLIN (AP) — The manager of a prominent Berlin theater has stepped down in the wake of accusations by women of bullying and sexual harassment.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says its daytime show “The Talk” will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week.
- By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
-
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans pushed a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, brushing aside Democrats' complaints that Limbaugh was a homophobe and a racist.
- By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
-
"Whispers and Sighs,” David Olney and Anana Kaye (Schoolkids Records)
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The new Cold War film “ The Courier ” about a Soviet whistleblower and the British businessman who helped transport information to Western intelligence agencies is both based on real events and people and also is very much the product of a screenwriter’s imagination. That’s not to criticize …
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Monday morning, two women were nominated for Oscars in directing, and it rained.
- By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SOPHIA EPPOLITO Associated Press
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against online porn with a new requirement that all cellphones and tablets sold in the state automatically block pornography in a plan that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The wait is almost over: "Zack Snyder's Justice League" will officially be released into the world Thursday.
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)