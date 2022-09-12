The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after she spent 70 years on the throne.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance “My Policeman” less than a week after the debut of “Don’t Worry Darling” in Venice. “My Policeman,” in which Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson, features arguably the fullest dramatic performance yet from 28-year-old pop star. He stars as a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton who falls in love with a museum curator yet marries a local schoolteacher.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears opened up about her strained relationship with her children Saturday in a series of audio clips posted on Instagram.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Barbarian" opened atop the domestic box office this weekend, scaring up $10 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary “Sidney” has arrived eight months after the death of Sidney Poitier. “Sidney” premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, presenting a life-spanning portrait of the actor who blazed a trail for countless Black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized how they were portrayed on screen. In an interview, Winfrey called the film “my offering" to her longtime friend and mentor. Much of the film was made with Poitier's family's participation before he died at the age of 94 in January. It will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 23.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Sunday studio estimates say the debut film from director Zach Cregger brought in $10 million in North America to earn the No. 1 spot for Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios. Coming in a distant second with $4.4 million was “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva,” an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney. Older Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots. “Top Gun: Maverick” has now earned $705.7 million in 16 weeks and stands as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
She was everywhere and yet not really known. Over the past 70 years, authors, filmmakers, playwrights, songwriters and painters have responded to the queen as both symbol and human being, whether commenting on the heights of her position or attempting to tease out the inner life of a woman who spoke infrequently in public and avoided personal revelation. The dual qualities of majesty and mystery would find her imagined in settings ranging from the sobriety of royal art to the rage of punk music to the varied characterizations in film and television.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
Designer Prabal Gurung put a spotlight Saturday on who he called the misfits of the world. His New York Fashion Week models walked a long, stark runway in the shadow of the United Nations wearing an explosion of sheers and colors as an ode to those he says are “often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.” Gurung says he found the space where the Japanese consulate was once housed while on a bike ride on Manhattan's East Side. It was the perfect setting for a spring collection of metallics and bondage looks, some in bright neon made of chiffon and tulle.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Tyler Perry has directed his first screenplay, 26 years after writing it. “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, was Perry’s first stab at screenwriting long before Madea made him a media mogul, back when he was pouring what little money he had into less successful Atlanta stage shows. After directing numerous films, dozens of TV episodes and expanding his Tyler Perry Studios empire in Atlanta, Perry has returned to that old script, without hardly changing a word, for his first film for Netflix. “A Jazzman’s Blues” begins streaming Sept. 23.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Members of rock royalty want the queen to feel the love.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. It comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival came to a close Saturday. The jury, led by actor Julianne Moore, selected the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. The Oscar-winner presided over a jury that included French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actor Leila Hatami. Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins. Seven times in the last nine years has the best director Oscar gone to a film that world premiered at the festival.
Prince William says “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
- AP
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
From the hoopla it looked like a movie premiere, but the star was a bag. The New York fashion world gathered to help Fendi celebrate its famous “Baguette” handbag on its 25th anniversary. The choice of New York, for the Italian label, was a nod to the bag's pop-culture resonance there, especially as immortalized in a comic mugging scene in the original “Sex and the City.” The evening was also a three-way collaboration: Designer Marc Jacobs created a number of looks linking the baguette to his distinctive streetwear style. And Jeweler Tiffany & Co. contributed a robin's-egg blue version.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, and many more formal steps will follow until his coronation, which may not come for months. A new sovereign is officially proclaimed by the Accession Council. That's made up of a large group of senior politicians and officials including the Privy Council, one of the oldest parts of Britain's government.
- By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. For the first time, Saturday's ceremony will be broadcast live. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step. The ceremony at St. James’s Palace will be attended by the Accession Council of senior politicians. They will meet without Charles to proclaim him sovereign before the king joins them to make a series of oaths and declarations. Two days after the 96-year-old queen died, people continue to arrive in their thousands to lay flowers, notes and candles outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.