- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The last time an animated feature took the Oscar for original score came 11 years ago when Michael Giacchino's engaging and, on occasion, emotionally devastating (that married life montage!) music from the Pete Docter-directed "Up" prevailed.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The American Film Institute recently selected its 2020 Movies of the Year and Television Programs of the Year, so if you’re still looking for something to watch, binge or put on your to-watch list, here’s some inspiration.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Leslie Odom Jr. passed on playing Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami" the first time Regina King offered him the role. No disrespect, he thought, but a movie depicting an imagined conversation among four iconic Black men — Cooke, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown — felt like it could go si…
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you are a person who watches Netflix, you have no doubt been greeted on arrival by a recommendation to watch "Lupin." If you have not already begun to watch it — and with the streamer having announced an expected 70 million households had at least taken a peek within a month of its Jan. 8…
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
After ‘SNL’ drama, Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ puts country music back atop Billboard 200 for first time since 2015
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Morgan Wallen is country music’s new chart king – even though he was living up to the title of his new album just a few months ago.
NEW YORK (AP) — A head-scratching David and Goliath story is playing out on Wall Street over the stock price of a money-losing video game retailer.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kodak Black, the rapper whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Trump the day before his term ended, has a new song out that celebrates his release.
- By MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Keira Knightley is taking a stand for female empowerment.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Food Network has pulled the 20th season of the competition show "Worst Cooks in America" after its winner was arrested in the death of a child.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of the year, including Pixar’s jazz themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Illustrator Michaela Goade became the first Native American to win the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children's picture story, cited for “We Are Water Protectors.”
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Miley Cyrus is joining the all-star roster of artists set to perform on Super Bowl Sunday.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
PASADENA, Calif. -- Actor Alan Tudyk literally rode to fame on a horse. He was 11. Given the assignment in speech class to recite a tall tale, Tudyk says he came up with a story about a grizzled old-timer.
- By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press
-
“Tropic of Stupid,” by Tim Dorsey (William Morrow)
PARIS (AP) — Paris City Hall has instructed the landlord seeking to close down the city's indebted Fan Museum to extend its deadline for payment, the museum said Monday.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
-
“Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” by Joan Didion (Alfred A. Knopf)
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6
- By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press
-
“Every Waking Hour,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur)