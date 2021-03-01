Mutts

Entertainment
AP

The 2021 Golden Globes' cringe-inducing moments that went viral

  • Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Along with a mix of high and low fashion ranging from ball gowns and drop earrings to tie-dye hoodies and pajamas, Sunday's 78th Golden Globe Awards had its share of technical difficulties and Freudian slips — much like the myriad Zoom calls we all deal with these pandemic days.