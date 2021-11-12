- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeymes Samuel's revisionist Western "The Harder They Fall" assembles an all-star cast of both actors and legendary Black Western figures from across time for a fictional story about two rival groups, the Nat Love and the Rufus Buck gangs.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Calling Jeff Goldblum a curious fellow doesn't do justice to how the 69-year-old West Homestead native operates.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ruth Negga has given the subject of identity a lot of thought.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Richard Madden and Gemma Chan don't quite remember how they met.
- Kalia Richardson - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Nicholas Voutsinas, a Kendall-based rapper who goes by the name Fat Nick, started using drugs in 2013 to drown out his anxiety. He would take a swig of drank — a potion of cough syrup, candy and soda — that sat on the corner of his bedside table from the night before and follow it wi…
- AP
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
More than once during “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s wobbly crowd-pleaser about his tumultuous early years in Northern Ireland, the characters sit back in a crowded movie theater and find themselves enraptured. We see their faces beaming up at the screen, backlit by the projector beam and bath…
The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' independence day may finally have arrived.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it has permanently banned Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson from its service for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Douglas, who played handsome family patriarch John Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” for over 30 years, has died.
- Por JUAN LOZANO - Associated Press
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Una estudiante universitaria de 22 años que resultó gravemente herida en el festival Astroworld en Houston ha muerto, dijo el abogado de su familia el jueves, por lo que aumentó a 9 la cifra de víctimas mortales tras una avalancha humana hacia el escenario durante la presentac…
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In weighing his vote on a proposed union contract with Hollywood producers, veteran stagehand Matthew “Doc” Brashear looked closely at the agreement and beyond, to the now-closed New Mexico film set where a cinematographer died.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Attorney: Texas A&M student who was critically injured at Astroworld has died; 9th fatality of Houston music festival
- AP
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
T.J. Osborne, the first openly gay musician signed to a major country record label, made history again Wednesday night by kissing his boyfriend on national television at the Country Music Association Awards.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.
Will Smith leads the biggest little book event of the year at Chicago Theatre, with reading, rapping and a ‘Fresh Prince’ theme song singalong
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — On stage at the Chicago Theatre Wednesday night, at the only author event of the season to feature a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song singalong, the human corporation known as Will Smith spoke of his late father’s belief (shared by, among others, Gen. George S. Patton, Jr.) tha…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Rising stage star Emilie Kouatchou came close to quitting musical theater during the pandemic shutdown, worried about the future. She stuck with it and has now made Broadway history.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The plot is familiar — a young boy, left by himself for Christmas, is forced to defend his home against burglars using a series of elaborate homemade booby traps — but the execution of this update on the 1990 smash is fresh, and its hearty laughs make it a welcome holiday treat.