- By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31. The frontman of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.” Lazenby was a fashion model, rapper, actor and photographer. He was Cave’s son with model Beau Lazenby born in 1991. One of Cave’s twin sons with his current wife Susie Cave died in an accidental fall from a cliff in England in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell. Cave has two surviving sons.
- AP
Rappers Young Thug was one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail. The conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018, the jail record says. Young Thug is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012” in Atlanta, the indictment says. YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang, officials said. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Neo-conservative writer and commentator Midge Decter has died. Decter, the wife of retired Commentary editor and fellow neoconservative Norman Podhoretz, was 94. She was a prominent writer and commentator who in blunt and tenacious style opposed the cultural revolution of the 1960s and the rise of feminism, affirmative action and the gay rights movement. Like her husband, Decter was a Democrat repelled in the ’60s and after by what she called “heedless and mindless” politics of the left. Her books included “Liberal Parents, Radical Children,” “The New Chastity” and the memoir “An Old Wife’s Tale.”
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Joshua Cohen’s “The Netanyahus,” a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Many of the winners in the arts Monday were explorations of race and class, in the past and the present.James Ijames’ “Fat Ham,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set at a Black family’s barbecue in the modern South, received the Pulitzer for drama. The late artist Winfred Rembert won in biography for “Chasing Me to My Grave," as told to Erin I. Kelly.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Exactly a week after returning to “The Late Show” after a bout of COVID-19, host Stephen Colbert is canceling the taping of more new episodes due to “a recurrence” of the highly contagious virus.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After more than a decade of broken promises and production delays, audiences’ first look at “Avatar 2" is finally here.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years, and has tapped Prince Charles to handle her speech.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There were stumbles, heartbreak, elation and plenty of cancellations, but Broadway made it through its first full post-shutdown season and on Monday announced the Tony Award nominations to prove it.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Emily Henry is back with her third novel, “Book Lovers,” and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been crowned with premium positions for Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming platinum jubilee festivities.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
Ella Mai was 23 when her debut album was released and later earned a Grammy for the track “Boo'd Up.” Now, at 27, her sophomore record, “Heart on My Sleeve," proves she knows love isn't clear cut. The Associated Press' Karena Phan says in a review that Mai still radiates with finger-snapping track and smooth melodies, this time sung by someone who is older and wiser. The cohesive 15-track record shows more sides of the British singer, including on the lovestruck track “Fallen Angel” and the vulnerable ballad “Hide.” “Heart on My Sleeve” is out now.
- William Bender - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Rigoletto is an opera in three acts that, according to Opera Philadelphia, is about “fate, revenge and the abuse of power.”
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — They grew up about 20 minutes away from each other in North Texas, and now they’ll be headliners on Saturday Night Live on May 14.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NOTE: This story contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
- By The Associated Press
Some reactions from Tony Award nominees on Monday included Jaquel Spivey saying he never anticipated a nod for “A Strange Loop” because, as he says, “I thought I had to be skinny, I thought I had to be masculine, I thought I had to be from a wealthy family, and I thought I had to be “perfect.” Lynn Nottage, whose story for the Michael Jackson musical “MJ” was nominated for best book and her play “Clyde’s” got a nod for best play, said the nominations were sweet especially during a pandemic: “We made art while facing down COVID. And so this feels particularly good given all of the circumstances.”
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — How many 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are now recording their first new album in more than half a century — and performing at a 230-capacity San Diego music bar this month?
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NOTE: Story contains a spoiler for Monday Wordle players.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Nominees were announced Monday for next month’s 75th annual Tony Awards, set to honor the best and brightest from Broadway’s 2021-2022 season.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The wife of country singer Sam Hunt is changing her tune.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ baby spent ‘100 plus days in the NICU,’ new parents reveal in Mother’s Day post
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched their daughter struggle in the newborn intensive care unit. Now, their family is home and healthy.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Lamar's album rollout has begun.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ncuti Gatwa is stepping into the TARDIS.