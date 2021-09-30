- Wendy Lee and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios has typically hauled in the hardware on Hollywood awards nights, but not at the 73rd Emmy Awards.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, serving up some of his special pasta to his most dedicated fans.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Celebrities, fans and Britney Spears herself took to social media Wednesday to celebrate a judge’s ruling that, effective immediately, Jamie Spears, embattled father of the pop star, would be suspended as his daughter’s conservator, a position he has held for 13 years.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was cancelled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened, a worrying sign for Broadway.
- Kate Feldman and Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ life will no longer be controlled by her father.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge ordered Wednesday the suspension of Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, as conservator of the pop musician’s estate, which he has controlled for 13 years.
- Sue Selasky and Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — The first 10 fans in line got their first taste of Mom's Spaghetti on Wednesday, and it was hand-served by Eminem himself.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s win for Mark Hoppus, the Blink-182 singer and bassist, who announced Wednesday that he’s officially cancer-free.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sterling Archer and his gang will live to see another day.
- The News & Observer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Entertainer Nick Cannon is promising to pay off the loan debt of seven students at historically black colleges, including three in North Carolina, when they graduate.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
" Titane ” is a shock to the system.
- By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.
- By SAM METZ - AP / Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Myron Dewey, a filmmaker and journalist who help draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, has died.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Next year, Bond is coming back to Broadway with a project of Shakespearean proportions.
- Lauren Warnecke - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The first North American tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will open in Chicago with a Chicago-area actor in the lead role of Satine, according to an announcement Wednesday from downtown theater presenter Broadway in Chicago. The musical, which recently won multiple Tony Awards i…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Destiny hangs over the characters of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” but none more so than its creator.
- AP
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin is returning to acting for the first time since the 2019 college admissions scandal torpedoed her career and sent her to federal prison.
‘Many Saints of Newark’ review: Tony Soprano meets Newark unrest in ‘67, in a movie that’s both prequel and a story of its own
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“I try to be good,” says Tony Soprano, Catholic high school slacker, numbers-racket enthusiast and future mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Does he mean it? How hard is he trying? Does anyone in his world, his family, his middle-class gangster society, see much value beyond appearance…
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
A lot of things have changed for Brandi Carlile in the last three years.
- Brattleboro Reformer
MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont music venue, Marlboro Music, has bought the college campus where it resides after 70 years without claim to the property.