The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- From staff reports
Tri-City Raceway to honor drivers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were among five people seriously injured Friday when an allegedly drunk driver crashed his SUV into a building in Hollywood, officials said.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Bieber’s latest album “Justice” dropped Thursday night and begins with the voice of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" has finally been released into the world.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Calling all “big grrrls” who are feeling good as hell about their dancing and modeling skills.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
To Taylor Swift, Queen Bey is also the “queen of grace & greatness.”
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The power of Oprah Winfrey continues to reverberate — even on platforms she’s not doing business with.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Demi Lovato revealed she was just minutes away from death in her July 2018 drug overdose and had to “essentially die to wake up.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You can't fire Lana Del Rey; she quits.
- Michael Phillips, Nina Metz, Christopher Borrelli, Lauren Hill, Hannah Herrera Greenspan, Darcel Rockett, Scott L. Powers, Jennifer Day, Tracy Swartz and Kevin Williams Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Wondering what to watch this week? Check out our weekly film and TV recommendations.
Murder of college student Tammy Zywicki, who disappeared in Illinois in 1992, back in the TV spotlight
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The unsolved murder of a college student who went missing while driving from Evanston, Illinois, to Iowa in 1992 is the subject of a new episode of the TV show “People Magazine Investigates.”
- Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Aretha Franklin knew what becomes a legend most. She liked to wear “onstage outfits as dramatic as her four-octave voice,” as Glamour declared. The Queen of Soul loved fashion, understood the power of fashion and, at one point, contemplated entering the business of fashion herself.
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
In the first scene of the National Geographic channel's "Genius: Aretha," it is 1967, and Aretha Franklin (Cynthia Erivo) has just been crowned the Queen of Soul. But after she walks off the Chicago concert stage in her tiara, she is besieged by reporters bearing questions that are not fit f…
- By RAGAN CLARK Associated Press
Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” (Interscope Records and Polydor Records)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of antiquities smuggling for trying to sell an ancient marble statue of “exceptional artwork” that once likely adorned a temple on Athens’ famed Acropolis or the slopes around it, Greek authorities said Friday.