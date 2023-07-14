Organizers of Poland's 2nd Frederic Chopin piano competition on period instruments say that 35 participants from around the world will compete in the October event. The competition was launched in 2018 and is intended to promote historically informed performance of the 19th century Polish composer's works and to get as close as possible to the original sound of his music. The organizers said on Thursday that the participants come from 14 countries, including Japan, Poland, Italy, China, the U.S and Russia. They will perform on historic pianos or on copies of period instruments. The competition will be held at Warsaw philharmonic. Poland's Tomasz Ritter was the winner of the first such competition in 2018.