Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

  • AP

British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the arrival. The 31-year-old Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site. “We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran said in the post, without giving the child’s name. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020. Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

  • The Associated Press

Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina. Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song, has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

AP

New rules about guns on movie sets fail in California

  • By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press

New rules about how and when actors can use guns on movie sets have failed to pass the California Legislature. Two bills did not advance out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The bills were filed after a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off and killed cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico last year. Senate Appropriations Committee chair Anthony Portantino said he decided to hold both bills in committee after entertainment industry groups failed to reach a consensus on the proposals. Portantino said he would be willing to reconsider the bills should the groups reach an agreement.

AP

Ellen DeGeneres: proud of what she, daytime TV show achieved

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Ellen DeGeneres is proud of what she's accomplished in nearly two decades as a daytime TV host, but she's ready to say goodbye. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its last original episodes next week, Monday through Thursday. Among the guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and  Bruno Mars, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink on the Thursday, May 26, finale. DeGeneres says her approach to the show was to give the audience something fun and occasionally serious. She also acknowledges that who she is counted too: a TV host who is part of the LGBTQ community and was accepted by viewers.

AP

‘ER’ and ‘West Wing’ actor John Aylward dies at 75

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

Veteran character actor John Aylward, perhaps best known as “ER” doctor Donald Anspaugh, died Monday in his Seattle home. According to Deadline, his death was preceded by a period of declining health. He was 75.

AP

Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

  • By The Associated Press

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports. The couple first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January. They became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation. During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free. Authorities said the 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year.

AP

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

AP

Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

  • By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS - Associated Press

The Greek electronic composer who wrote the unforgettable Academy Award-winning score for “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. The composer known as Vangelis was 79. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital late Tuesday. Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he claimed he never learned to read notes. His big breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire,” a 1981 film that told the story of two British runners in the 1924 Olympics. Vangelis’ score received one of the four Academy Awards the film won, including best picture.

AP

'Emergency' review: Reality puts college party plans put on hold

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Best friends Sean and Kunle are about to have one of those nights that college comedies are built around: they're going to hit parties at all seven Greek houses on campus, a feat known as the Legendary, and they're going to be the first Black students in the history of their school to accomp…

AP

'Men' review: Woman's quiet getaway is ruined by, what else, men

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Jessie Buckley is put through the wringer in writer-director Alex Garland's art-horror provocation "Men," and not since Jennifer Lawrence endured "Mother!" has an actress been pushed further in service of a filmmaker's vision.

AP

Review: Harry Styles is fully at home in 'Harry's House'

  • By RAGAN CLARK - Associated Press

If the 13 tracks of Harry Styles’ third LP are the walls in which he lives, “Harry’s House” is a place of self-expression, happiness and healing. From the jubilant, funky “Cinema,” to the meandering cruiser “Keep Driving,” Styles shows a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range, writes The Associated Press' Ragan Clark in her review. Styles is confident, but not cocky, bringing self-awareness and ease into each song. He displays a talent for storytelling, whether it's his own stories of pain or joy or channeling the experiences of others. “Harry’s House” finds Styles at his best — free, observant and content. The album is out Friday.