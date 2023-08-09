Nothing shows off hip-hop’s ability to change and adapt, to be reinvented again and again, more than the different sounds that have come out over the decades as it spread around the country and the world. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and these days, around the world – name a place, and its likely that local rappers have taken the elements of hip-hop and made it their own. And now as society and technology have changed, so has hip-hop, as creators have taken to different platforms and their music has become readily available to listeners everywhere. It’s all part of the magic of hip-hop.