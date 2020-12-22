Mutts

Mutts
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

36 Christmas movies and specials to watch on TV this week

  • Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Because you're a socially responsible person, you're not going anywhere this Christmas, and you're not seeing anyone other than the people you saw yesterday and the day before that, so you're probably going to be watching even more television this holiday week than in years past. There's a l…

Bergman succeeds Horn as Disney Studios chairman
Entertainment
AP

Bergman succeeds Horn as Disney Studios chairman

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios, the company said Monday. Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer. Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.

Entertainment
AP

Gabriel Bump named 2020 winner of the Ernest Gaines Award

  • By CHEVEL JOHNSON Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chicago's South Side comes alive through the writings of Gabriel Bump's debut novel, “Everywhere You Don't Belong," which has earned him recognition as the 2020 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.