Tucker Carlson says he thinks he was fired from Fox for his stance on Ukraine — not racism, misogyny claims
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tucker Carlson spoke out Friday about his unexpected departure from Fox News, saying “I don’t know why I was fired, I really don’t,” but claiming he thinks it might have had something to do with his stance on the war in Ukraine.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tracy Chapman has made history as the first Black woman with a sole songwriting credit on a No. 1 country hit after Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car" topped Billboard charts.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Maria Menounos is opening up about her harrowing struggle with stage 2 pancreatic cancer as she awaits the arrival of her first child.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Candace Cameron Bure is denying allegations of bigotry levied against her by transgender actress Miss Benny.
‘The Wire’ creator David Simon pens leniency letter for dealer whose crew sold fatal drugs to actor Michael K. Williams
- Leonard Greene - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — “A man gotta have a code.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has concluded its investigation into an incident involving pop star Britney Spears and a security guard for NBA star Victor Wembanyama, and no charges will be filed relating to it.
No charges will be filed in the altercation between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama's security, police say
- AP
-
No charges will be filed in the altercation between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama's security, police say.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Armie Hammer will only have to pay $1,500 a month in child support to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers in their divorce settlement.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift wasn’t the one who backed out of a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX, before the company went bankrupt, despite claims to the contrary.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The rum might be gone, but the possibility of Johnny Depp reuniting with Disney is not.
Kevin Costner reportedly ‘happy’ estranged wife Christine Baumgartner will be kicked out of their house
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kevin Costner’s dreams are being realized during his contentious divorce process with Christine Baumgartner.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Quarterback'
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
If you're going to make a half-baked action-comedy, have the decency to put some enjoyable actors in it.
- Cari Spencer - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As part of her successful application to Stanford, Ava Jeffs, now a sophomore studying computer science, wrote an essay about Taylor Swift's song "Clean." The first essay she wrote her freshman year was 13 pages on Swift's songwriting about mental health.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Wednesday, the opening night of Drake's new tour, the superstar rapper was midway through a tender version of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" when a cellphone flew out of the Chicago arena crowd and smacked him in the wrist. Drake kept on singing, uninjured if a bit confused why someone would thr…
- AP
-
Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella says the woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested Monday. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs. Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes. Swift is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.
- AP
-
The children of French actor Alain Delon have accused a woman who lived with the 87-year-old movie star of bullying him and of mistreating his dog, A French prosecutor has directed police to investigate the legal complaints. The prosecutor said in a statement late Thursday that Delon’s family filed two legal complaints this week against a woman described as the actor's companion. The statement says Hiromi Rollin lived with the star of “The Samurai,” “The Leopard” and other movies at the Delon family home. Rollin's lawyer says she denies any wrongdoing and is filing a suit of her own against members of Delon's family and his bodyguards.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press. Titled “Long Live Coolio,” the forthcoming LP is a celebration of the Grammy award-winning MC, best known for his ’90s classics “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage." Coolio died in September 2022 from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Longtime collaborator DJ Wino says says about 75% of the album was completed prior to Coolio’s death. “A Star Is Born,” the latest track from the relase, is out now.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Arrested Development," "The Ben Stiller Show," "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret" and "Mr. Show" have a couple of things in common: They all relied heavily on David Cross and they all took a while for audiences to appreciate them.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
With the latest spinoff, the bad guy on AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Dead City” is no longer Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s once-notorious Negan, but Zeljko Ivanek, who plays the Croat.