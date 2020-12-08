Mutts

Christopher Nolan calls Warner's streaming plan ‘a mess’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Christopher Nolan, one of Warner Bros.’ most important filmmakers, has come out strongly against the company’s decision to debut its films on HBO Max and in theaters in 2021. The “Tenet” filmmaker told The Associated Press Monday that it’s not a good business decision and criticized how the …

+3
'The Undoing' creator lured back to network TV for 'Big Sky'
  • By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-producer David E. Kelley gifted network TV with three decades of hits, including “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Then he switched to a new canvas, premium cable, to make HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.”

Shuttered Met Opera to lock out stageghands
  • By RONALD BLUM Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The shuttered Metropolitan Opera said it will lock out its stagehands in Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at midnight on Monday because it has been unable to negotiate wage cuts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Lloyd's 10 best TV shows of 2020

  • By Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Even in a pandemic year, when Hollywood was forced to take it slow, there were more great new television series than will fit into this traditionally tight year-end space, into whose 10 slots I have already stuffed 12 shows. Except for a coronavirus line inserted into the closing seconds of,…

All the holiday programming to get you in the Christmas spirit

  • By Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)

With parents at their wits' ends and kids crawling the walls, this is not exactly the white Christmas we've been dreaming of. But not to worry. There's still time to get Aunt Clara's teapot in the mail, and television has some treats to awake that Christmas spirit.

NY Philharmonic musicians agree to 4 years of wage cuts
  • By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic, silenced from performances at Lincoln Center since March by the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to a four-year labor contract with its musicians through Sept. 20, 2024, that retains wage cuts throughout the entire deal.