Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.