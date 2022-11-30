Mutts

UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that begins Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.

Review: Slice into the holiday spirit with 'Violent Night'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The holiday season is upon us and how better to celebrate than watching Santa slip several pool balls into a Christmas stocking, swing them in the air menacingly and see him cave in someone’s face? Such is “Violent Night,” a film that no one wanted but somehow nicely acts as a chaser to all the sticky sentimentality this time of year, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. It may be a litmus test of who is your real tribe: If you think watching Santa try to strangle a guy with Christmas lights is funny, this is the film for you. Rated R, it opens Friday.

Samuel L. Jackson refutes Quentin Tarantino’s hot take on Marvel actors

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In the latest installment of the never-ending “Are Marvel Movies Cinema?” debate — brought to you by Martin Scorsese, celebrity interviews and film Twitter — Samuel L. Jackson has challenged Quentin Tarantino‘s assessment that Marvel actors are “not movie stars.”

'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The masked man of Broadway is going out strong. “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its closing curtain from February to April after at spike in ticket demand. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house. The musical, a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts, will now play its final performance on Broadway on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances. Producers said there would be no more postponements. The closing of “Phantom” would mean the longest running show crown would go to “Chicago.”

What to stream: A stocking full of fresh Christmas shows, movies

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The Thanksgiving leftovers have been gobbled, the Black Friday deals secured. Which means it’s time, officially, for Christmas to begin. Even if many recognize the stroke of midnight on Nov. 1 as the start of the holiday season, now we can confidently say that Christmas (or whatever holiday …

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 11/27/2022