Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain

  • By JEFF AMY - Associated Press

Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women, was shot to death in Atlanta. Her sister Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the transgender woman appears to have been shot after leaving an apartment complex. Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance video seeking the identity of a person they are seeking to aid their investigation. Koko, also known as Rasheeda Williams, had gained notice earlier this year when she and others appeared in the documentary “Kokomo City.” It describes her life as a transgender woman, her interactions with Black men as a sex worker, and violence she sometimes faced.

Review: Deadite Mommie Dearest is a scream in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Not many horror franchises can keep the red stuff spurting without getting dusty and stale as a pile of bones, but Sam Raimi’s rollicking “Evil Dead” series has spent the last 42 years reanimating itself with persistent aplomb. (See: 1981’s seminal “Evil Dead,” 1987’s campier “Evil Dead II,”…

Movie review: ‘To Catch a Killer’ a satisfying and suspenseful police procedural

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In what could be the first of several films, Shailene Woodley stars as Baltimore Police Officer Eleanor Falco, a deeply troubled, not very well-educated young woman who finds herself in the middle of a giant manhunt when she is chosen by leader Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) to help head …

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know

  • By The Associated Press

“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is going back on trial on three charges of rape. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November. Opening statements in his retrial will begin on Monday. The new trial should see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he's accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church protected him and kept them from going to authorities. Masterson will also have celebrity attorney Shawn Holley among his lawyers this time. He has pleaded not guilty.

University president cancels cello performance amid strike

  • AP

The new president of the University of Michigan also plays the cello. But Santa Ono has scratched his first appearance with a local orchestra. It's the result of rising tension between the school and striking graduate student instructors. Ono was scheduled to play Saturday with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra during Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says striking instructors “have been very aggressive” during protests. The university says Ono's dinner with students at a restaurant was disrupted Thursday night. Irene Promodh says fellow union members simply wanted to talk to Ono about losing pay during the strike, which began March 29.